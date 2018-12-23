LSU football players involved in shooting after alleged attempted robbery

Two LSU athletes, including at least one football player, were involved in a shooting on Saturday. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire)

Two LSU football players were involved in a shooting that left a man dead in the backseat of a truck on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Advocate and other reports, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and walk-on Jared Small were the two players involved.

Per an update from the Baton Rouge Police Department on Sunday via the Advocate, the players met 18-year-old Kobe Johnson for an electronics sale. That’s when Johnson allegedly tried to rob them.

In providing new details about the case, police said two LSU football players — who sources identified as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and walk-on linebacker Jared Small — were trying to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson pulled out a weapon and demanded the players’ belongings. One of the two players pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times.

Two #LSU FB players involved in a fatal shooting in BR were released without charges, BRPD tells @SInow. Authorities investigating if actions were in self defense. Players called in shooting & cooperated Sources confirmed they were RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire & walk-on Jared Small. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 23, 2018





Police had previously said the players called 911 and waited for police to arrive after the shooting took place.

LSU released a statement following the news of the shooting.

“Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student athletes,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said. “They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately.”

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

