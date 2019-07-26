LSU alum responds to $28M football locker room with $20M GoFundMe campaign for library

LSU unveiled a lavish new locker room for its football team last week, complete with arcade games, a high-tech ventilation system and sleeping pods inspired by first-class air travel.

It cost $28 million.

It’s very nice.

Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

The renovations were made courtesy of funds raised by the Tiger Athletic Foundation and a $1 million donation from Kansas City Chiefs safety and former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu.

Backlash toward spending

While players on the hype video appeared stoked, others were not.

Carolina Panthers safety and former Tiger Eric Reid blasted the spending on facilities for players who don’t get paid.

Professors were irked, pointing to educational facilities that need attention.

Some students shared the sentiment, loathing having “to beg” for funding for campus upgrades.

Campaign for new library

One LSU alum looked to capitalize on the attention surrounding the locker room launching a GoFundMe page to raise money for the dilapidated campus library.

The ongoing conflict of academics and athletics at U.S. universities has taken center stage at LSU. (Getty)

Ambitious goal for library

Ginger Gibson Burk launched the campaign on Thursday.

From the GoFundMe page:

We all love our football team. We are proud of the work they do every day to represent our school. We are happy that donors stepped forward to provide them world-class facilities.



Now its time the rest of us step forward to provide a world-class facility for the entire student body.

The idea appears to be to contrast the willingness of donors to shell out hordes of cash for a locker room to school facilities that have been neglected.

The goal of the campaign? $20 million.

As of the time of this post created 10 hours after the creation of the GoFundMe page, the campaign had raised $1,527.

