LSU receiver Koy Moore's attorney after police incident: 'Nothing is off the table'

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden was with LSU receiver Koy Moore when they were stopped and allegedly harassed by police in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, Moore’s attorney told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger on Thursday.

Moore, in a social media post on Monday, detailed the horrifying incident in which he said several officers harassed, violated and searched him last weekend.

Moore and Holden were reportedly stopped by police inside a parking garage while they were investigating reports of a party on the roof. Moore’s attorney, Ryan Thompson, said that he and Holden were longtime friends and former teammates, and that they two had been at Moore’s apartment playing video games.

“The kids did nothing wrong,” Thompson said, via Sports Illustrated. “To see Black student-athletes treated in this manner was very concerning to me as a Black man and as a parent.”

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore's attorney said "nothing is off the table" after he was allegedly harassed by police. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

Both LSU and Alabama were off last weekend. Their matchup this weekend was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Moore, a four-star Rivals.com recruit, has racked up 70 receiving yards on eight receptions so far this season. Holden, also a four-star Rivals.com out of Southern California, has not played in a game yet this season. Thompson is not representing Holden officially, though they have reportedly discussed it.

“Coach [Ed Orgeron] and LSU have been very supportive of Koy,” Thompson said, via Sports Illustrated. “They agreed with Koy and his position. The institution and coach has his back.”

Koy Moore’s attorney: ‘Nothing is off the table’

Both LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department have launched investigations into the incident. Three officers have been placed on administrative leave, too.

While that is ongoing, Thompson — who has called for the police department to release body camera footage — didn’t rule out a future lawsuit.

“Nothing is off the table,” Thompson said, via Sports Illustrated. “Koy was searched repeatedly, which he felt was a violation of his human and civil rights. Once Trae alerted the officers they were football players, that’s when the interaction stopped.”

More from Yahoo Sports: