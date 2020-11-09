Lockdown Poverty And Hostel Policy Push LSR Scholarship Student To Suicide

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1800-599-0019 to reach KIRAN, a 24/7 national helpline set by the Ministry of Social Justice.

KOZHIKODE, Kerala — This October Sunitha Reddy, a tailor, and her husband Srinivas Reddy, a mechanic, told their children they had come to a difficult decision to survive India’s brutal economic recession: The family would sell their two-room home in Hyderabad, and mortgage Sunitha’s gold ornaments in a final bid to keep their family afloat.

Their elder daughter Aishwarya took the news particularly badly. A second year scholarship student studying mathematics honours at the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi, Aishwarya felt her education was placing an undue financial burden on her working class family at a very difficult time.

On November 2 this year, at little after 8 pm, Aishwarya shut herself in one of the rooms of her houseand died by suicide.

No-one was responsible for her death, Aishwarya said in her suicide note written in Telugu, “My family has been spending a lot of money on me. I am a burden for them. My studies are a burden. But I cannot live without my studies. I have been contemplating this for days. I think that suicide is my only resort.”

Countries around the world have struggled to cushion the double-blows of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought; yet the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has done a particularly bad job. Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has described the Modi government response as a “poster child of what not to do”.

India’s economy contracted by 25% in the June 2020 quarter — the sharpest contraction among major global economies even as coronavirus cases have exploded.

Lost amongst these big abstract numbers are stories like those of Aishwarya Reddy.

No one knows when and why someone chooses to take their life, but the circumstances leading up to Aishwarya’s tragic suicide point not just to the...

Continue reading on HuffPost