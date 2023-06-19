Aldeburgh Festival’s wild card turns out to be an ace – plus the best of June’s classical concerts

The Art of Being Human, at the Aldeburgh Festival - Aldeburgh Festival

The Art of Being Human, Aldeburgh Festival ★★★★☆



The Aldeburgh Festival always has a wild card up its sleeve, and this year’s was a richly suggestive show combining dance, music, and a large fibreglass sculpture. However its title was puzzling at first glance. Human nature is something we’re all born with – it needs no art to reveal it.

But as the show reminded us, our humanity is not a given. It has to be built arduously piece by piece, through risky interactions with our fellow humans. In the process, we may discover dark things about ourselves.

As the lights fell in Snape Maltings concert hall on Sunday evening, we became aware that centre stage was a large, irregularly shaped object shrouded in white sheets. One by one, five white-clad figures, members of the group Phantasm, which plays the the ancient stringed instruments known as viols, took up positions on this. They broke into some grave English viol music from the 16th century, and as they moved to one side, still playing, the white sheets stirred mysteriously. It turned out they concealed five curled-up dancers, similarly white-clad, and what looked like a roughly sculpted boulder, made by sculptor Alexander Polzin, in which the outline of human forms could be seen.

While the musicians played on, these dancers enacted little dramas choreographed by Sommer Ulrickson in which they discovered or invented some aspect of their own selves, or of others. It might be the erotic charm of bodies, or the strength of purpose that comes by acting in concert with others. Or it might be a sudden irruption of anger and aggression, when a dancer resisted an approach to pursue some desire of their own. We saw raised fists, bodies pulled roughly aside, or perched for safety on a fragment of the sculpture, now split into five pieces.

As for the musicians, they didn’t stay aloof. They were often drawn into the action, sometimes standing eye-to-eye with a dancer, sometimes having their hair playfully ruffled. At one point, they were even pulled along the floor by their feet as they played, which showed remarkable sangfroid on their part. But the music they played, a series of wonderful English 16th- and 17th-century viol pieces drenched in mysteriously gleaming harmonies, all chosen by the group’s director Laurence Dreyfus, never let up.

At the end, sculpture, dancers and musicians were all movingly reunited, in a close-knit harmonious tableau as beautiful as the music. It suggested that music helps not just our common humanity but our best selves to emerge, as if music really were a gift from heaven. IH

The Aldeburgh Festival continues until June 25; brittenpearsarts.org

Hear highlights on BBC Radio 3 and iPlayer

Leeds Lieder, Leeds Conservatoire ★★★★☆



Christine Rice and Kate Royal at Leeds Lieder - Light Attitude

Now in its 19th year, this excellent festival has grown from three concerts over a weekend to 36 events over nine days, plus a year-round programme of concerts and events. It wins converts to the apparently rarified and “difficult” genre of art-song among people who might never normally encounter it: schoolchildren, disabled people, ex-offenders. This miracle the festival achieves by following one simple ​​rule: don’t assume something has to be made more palatable to be accessible. Offer the best performers singing the greatest songs from yesterday and today, and the rest will follow.

The Arts Council of England, alas, does not agree. Having supported the festival handsomely for years, it has just decided that festival director Joseph Middleton’s artistic programme is not sufficiently “data-driven” and has cut its grant by 100 per cent. Make of that what you will. In the meantime this year’s festival – possibly the past – has brought joy to thousands.

I missed the first event on Thursday, a lunchtime programme of Vaughan Williams songs from tenor Nick Pritchard and musicians from Opera North, but I was present for the public masterclass given later by famed soprano Joan Rodgers. It’s the kind of event you’d think would interest only art-song nerds, but in fact to witness fine young singers led gently to discover new ways of feeling and thinking about a song is moving on a purely human level. You behold someone becoming more confident and aware, before your very eyes.

The feeling of enlarged, radiant humanity that art song can bestow was revealed even more vividly in the evening concert, from soprano Kate Royal and mezzo-soprano Christine Rice. The two singers were interestingly contrasted, Rice more burnished and clear in sound and more “sassy” and worldly-wise in person, Royal more silky and smooth of voice and somehow more apt for moments of quiet disillusion and heartbreak. It’s a contrast they put to good use in duet songs by Schumann and Brahms, which were sometimes extravagantly tragic, sometimes amusing, as in Brahms’s entertainingly vicious song about the two sisters who are devoted to each other – until they fall for the same man.

Finally came a set of Kurt Weill songs, shared between the two. The wry disillusion of Christine Rice in Nanna’s Lied, a song about a young courtesan, was touching, but it was Kate Royal’s desperate yearning for a land of lost content in Youvali that really wrung the heart. IH

Festival continues until Saturday; leedslieder.org.uk

CBSO/Kazuki Yamada, Symphony Hall, Birmingham ★★★★☆



Kazuki Yamada conducts the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra - Andrew Fox

It’s only a year since Kazuki Yamada became the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor, but he has already won their hearts. There’s an ingenuous open-heartedness about his conducting, an eagerness to coax out their own musicality, which on Wednesday night produced wonderful results.

Yamada launched this final concert of the season with Dani Howard’s The Butterfly Effect, a CBSO centenary commission whose premiere was delayed almost two years by the pandemic. Like all Howard’s pieces, it exuded a delightful innocent radiance, the opening high string shimmers soon ruffled with woodwind arabesques and eventually underpinned by a trombone chorale. The idea of a tiny event ricocheting on to trigger bigger and bigger effects – as addressed in the theory of the “butterfly effect” – is potentially terrifying, but not even for a second was the smiling radiance of Howard’s piece disturbed. One day, perhaps she’ll allow something dark into her music, which could be all the stronger for it.

There’s no shortage of darkness in Britten’s Serenade for Tenor Horn and Strings, alongside sunny splendour and hushed magic. The soloist on this occasion was Ian Bostridge, who has a special affinity for Britten’s dark side. He didn’t have quite the ringing tone for The Splendour Falls, but the curdled sound he summoned for the words “O Rose, thou art sick” suggested a whole world of corruption, and he and horn player Elspeth Dutch captured the exciting and potentially dangerous nocturnal magic of the hymn. Yamada and the orchestra touched in these magical pictures with delicate, silvery highlights.

Then came the final piece, Elgar’s First Symphony. Before the performance, Yamada explained from the podium that he had been on a pilgrimage to the Malvern Hills, to see the landscape that inspired Elgar – “So beautiful!” he sighed. Then, unnecessarily but endearingly, he apologised for not being able to pronounce the “l” in Malvern.

Having won us over, he then led a performance of the symphony that was distinctive in its soft-grained, tender expressivity. The fast, turbulent music that follows the noble tread of the slow introduction often breaks in like a storm, but here it felt movingly tentative. Yamada says he wants to bring a “Japanese feeling” to classical music, and the delicate hues of this performance, with the brass somewhat reined in, certainly suggested that.

But this in no way compromised the glorious ending. It blazed with that “massive hope for the future” Elgar wanted to express, and deservedly brought the house down. IH

The CBSO appears at the Aldeburgh Festival on June 15; brittenpearsarts.org

LSO/Simon Rattle, Trafalgar Square ★★★★☆



Simon Rattle and the LSO play in Trafalgar Square - Doug Peters/PA Wire

Mounting an orchestral concert on a vast outdoor platform in London’s most visited square is not without its problems. There’s Britain’s notoriously unreliable weather, and the constant distraction of passing tourists, buses and screaming ambulances. At Saturday’s extravaganza from the London Symphony Orchestra, there was even a huge flotilla of naked cyclists.

The temptation for any ensemble in this situation is to maximise profits and minimise risk, with a programme culled from Classic FM’s Hall of Fame and hit film scores, all played at deafening volume. That’s not the LSO’s style. Thanks to BMW, which has now sponsored the LSO’s Trafalgar Square concerts for 12 years, the gig is free, and can attract exactly the kind of new, uncommitted audience the LSO wants to capture. The maximum allowable audience of 7,000 was packed into that iconic space, and around half the people I chatted to before the show just happened to be passing by and stayed to enjoy the music.

Not having to charge also means the LSO could take the risk of offering a proper musical programme, not so different from an LSO concert at the Barbican. It included the first movement of Harmonielehre, by American minimalist John Adams, which passes in a complicated narrative sweep from massive pounding energy to dreamy lushness and back again. Debussy’s La Mer has moments of delicate salt-spray harp and cymbal, easily drowned by a passing motorbike. Most delicate of all was the afternoon’s superbly judged, brand-new piece Light Dancing. This had passages of mournful tenderness for strings and a Japanese bamboo flute, played by the composer herself, Eloise Gynn.

The surprising thing was how well all this came across. This was thanks in part to big screens and intelligent camerawork, which homed in on solo players at the right moments, and shrewdly balanced amplification which favoured subtlety over loudness (though the bass was a bit feeble from my position at the back). But it was mostly due to the orchestra and conductor Simon Rattle, whose final appearance at a free BMW concert this was.

They really gave the music their all, as did the young players from the LSO’s On Track education scheme and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, who took part in the premiere of Light Dancing alongside players from the LSO. At the end, as a reward for listening so hard in the baking sun, the orchestra and Rattle treated us to a thrilling rendition of John Williams’s famous theme tune to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Even the naked cyclists couldn’t top that. IH

See this concert on the LSO’s Youtube channel via lso.org.uk

