LSE CEO Schwimmer says Biden win to have 'huge' impact on climate politics

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said on Monday that Joe Biden's election win in the United States would have a huge impact on global climate politics.

Asked if a new president would change the United States' contribution to the climate debate, Schwimmer said: "Short answer is 'yes' - big change."

"Huge impact in terms of having the U.S. joining the effort to deal with climate change as opposed to being out there on its own," Schwimmer told the Green Horizon Summit.

"The timing is actually pretty remarkable in terms of the U.S. leaving the Paris Agreement a couple of days ago and then President-elect Biden indicating that it will be one of his first actions in office." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)