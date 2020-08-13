LSAT India 2020 result declared at discoverlaw.excelindia.com; Kolkata's Shailja Beria tops exam

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2020 result today. Candidates who have taken the exam can check the result on the official website - discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The examination was conducted remotely in online mode this year in three slots between 19 and 26 July.

According to a report by Careers 360, Kolkata girl, Shailja Beria has bagged the first rank in the examination. She secured 480 marks. Shailja said that she is planning to appear for CLAT 2020 that is scheduled to be held on 7 September.

The exam conducting body Pearson VUE shares the scorecards of the candidates with the participating law schools who prepare merit lists for admission. Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to separately apply for admission to their preferred law schools.

A report by Jagran Josh said that law schools in the country including Jindal Global Law School, JLU School of Law, Alliance University accept LSAT India Score for shortlisting candidates for admission purposes.

LSAT India was earlier scheduled to be held on 14 June. It is a pen-paper based test but due to COVID-19 the exam was conducted online.

The LSAT is conducted for admission to LLB and LLM programmes at Indian law colleges.

The exam tests analytical reasoning, logical reasoning and reading comprehension skills of candidates. The paper comprises 24 questions of reading comprehension, 23 of analytical reasoning, 22 of logical reasoning (1), and 23 questions of logical reasoning (2). There is also a variable section which has 23 questions.

Steps to check LSAT India 2020 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website - discoverlaw.excelindia.com.

Step 2: Click on Login Button and enter your credentials to log in.

Step 3: Your LSAT India 2020 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Here's a direct link to check result - discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

