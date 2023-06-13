LS6-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Is The King Of Muscle Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Mag Auctions is offering up this impressive muscle car.

Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.

Finished in a stunning original Black Cherry paint with white racing stripes, this iconic muscle car coupe is from the "The Great Highway Collection," being offered by MAG Auctions.

Powering this potent muscle car is the highly coveted LS6 454-cubic-inch big-block V8 engine fed by a 4-barrel carburetor. Backing the powerful engine is a manual transmission, making it a fun driver's car for someone who has never grown tired of snatching gears.

The '70 Chevelle 454 is one of the first cars that come to mind when thinking of the muscle car era and is more desirable than ever. This big-bodied street machine kicked off a new decade, but it would also be one of the last produced before new emissions regulations put in place that would slowly kill off muscle cars altogether in favor of fuel efficiency.

