LS passes FCRA bill, Opposition claims Centre acting as 'Big Brother'; eight RS MPs suspended over farm bills row

The Lok Sabha on Monday evening passed a bill amending the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) over the objections of Opposition members who accused the Centre of acting as 'Big Brother' and alleged that the proposed legislation was brought in to "target minorities".

The draft law seeks to make it mandatory for officer-bearers of NGOS to provide Aadhar numbers at the time of registration and to bar public servants from receiving foreign funds. The bill also empowers the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.

The Centre, for its part, claimed that the bill is necessary in order to achieve an 'atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The bill now needs to be passed by the Upper House and then receive a nod from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha continued to be in an uproar for the second consecutive day following the row over two farm sector bills.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected a notice for no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, stating that it was not in the proper format.

Eight MPs, including TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh, were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over their "unruly behaviour" on Sunday.

Opposition members, objecting to the manner in which the farm bills were passed on Sunday had stormed the Well of the House, torn official papers, climbed on tables, shouted slogans, and threw the rule book at Harivansh after their demand for physical voting went unheeded.

'MHA acting as Big Brother'

During a discussion on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill, 2020, Congress MP Anto Antony called the bill "another exotic adventure" and warned that it would "kill NGOs".

Antony claimed that the bill was brought to target minorities. He said that all Christian charities were not indulging in conversion and added that these institutions have uplifted the poorest of poor.

TMC's Sougata Roy claimed that "high-handed Hindu revivalism" was the government's credo and asserted that there was no need for the bill.

Roy said the bill is another example of the home ministry acting as a 'Big Brother' and watching over the country to see who gets what money from where. "This bill is meant to tighten the screws on those organisations that receive funds from abroad," he said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule questioning the decision to make Aadhar mandatory for registration, stated that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said that Aadhar is not compulsory.

Sule also questioned the logic for creating an account in State Bank of India, Delhi."Are you trying to sow suspicion that other banks are not capable of opening an FCRA account?" Sule queried.

The bill stipulates that foreign contribution should only be received in an account designated as ''FCRA Account'', which should be opened in a branch of the SBI at New Delhi specified by the Centre. But it allows the concerned organisations to transfer these funds to another account for utilisation.

"I request the Central government to stop bulldozing people who do good work," Sule said, adding that there may be a bad apple among the NGOs, but there were a hundred others doing good work.

According to Scroll, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey claimed that the government could curb dissent through the bill. He further said that the clause allowing the government to extend the suspension of registration for a year would mean more control for the MHA. TRS' Bhimrao Patil also alleged that the bill would concentrate "inordinate powers" in the hands of the Centre.

However, Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Barne supported the bill and said that there is a need to come out with a strict law to stop religious conversion.

