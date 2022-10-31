LR5 removes children’s book celebrating Black history from libraries after complaint

A Midlands school district has removed a children’s book from its school libraries after receiving a complaint, and the book will only reappear on students’ shelves if it is clear by a review panel.

The Lexington-Richland 5 school district has removed the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy. The district confirmed the book has been removed from all school media centers and classroom libraries pending review by a review committee.

The specifics of the complaint against the book have not been released.

A group of parents, teachers and librarians were chosen to research the book and review its contents. To do so in accordance with board policy, they must keep in mind the “freedom to read and learn” while weighing the values and the drawbacks of the book.

The committee will meet again Nov. 9 to discuss its findings and decide on a final recommendation to keep or remove the book. It is required to reach a decision within 30 days of the complaint, which was received Oct. 21.

“Black is a Rainbow Color” is an illustrated children’s book meant to introduce young children to Black American history and identity. “I hope it gives kids everywhere the language and permission to talk about culture, the cultures to which we all belong — ethnic, religious, sports, school, regional and national,” Joy says in an online video about the book.

Lexington-Richland 5 came in for criticism earlier this year when state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman wrote to a school board member that the district had “failed to do its job” in removing books the state education department had earlier warned school districts contained inappropriate material.

District Superintendent Akil Ross pushed back that, although some parents raised concerns about books in school libraries during school board meetings, the district had not previously received a formal complaint that would allow educators to pull books from the shelves.

S.C. Education Department guidelines say a challenged book should be reviewed by a committee including a library specialist, teacher, principal and a parent other than the one making the complaint to recommend if the book should be removed.