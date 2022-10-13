LR5 board member asked to visit a critic’s classroom, but a teachers’ group intervened

Bristow Marchant
·6 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

A Midlands school board member often visited the classrooms of teachers who spoke out on controversial issues at school board meetings, to the point that a teachers’ association asked him to cancel one planned visit.

But the board member, Ken Loveless of the Lexington-Richland 5 district, defended his visits, saying they were an attempt to reach out and listen to teachers who have concerns.

Last school year, Loveless — the board vice chair — visited the classrooms of at least three teachers after they made public comments during school board meetings, The State has confirmed. Each made comments critical of district operations during a period of heightened tensions in the Chapin-Irmo school district.

But when Loveless asked school officials to visit Laura Carson’s classroom for several hours, she reached out to the S.C. Education Association for help. That visit never happened after the teachers’ group intervened.

“I am concerned that the request to observe Ms. Carson ‘for several hours’ ... appears to be in response to her comments to the Board during public session regarding the Fifty Dollar Friday project,” SCEA attorney Al Nickles wrote to then-school district attorney Andrea White on Nov. 30.

Carson, now teaching outside of Lexington-Richland 5, recently reached out to The State to share the email and her story because she felt Loveless’ request was retaliation for her speaking out about school district issues.

“I speak out at a board meeting, did not invite anybody to see me teach, and then one week later, I get a notification that he would like to observe me for several hours and which day would work?” Carson recalled.

“Luckily the SCEA has a lawyer on retainer, and he shut that down,” she said.

Loveless sees it differently, saying he was impressed with Carson’s comments to the board.

In an email to The State, he recalls Carson “made a passionate statement that resonated with me and I wanted to know more about her concerns so I could do my job more effectively.” So he reached out through the district office to come to her classroom and learn more, “as she was obviously intelligent and had valuable input that we, as a Board, value.”

Then a history teacher at Irmo High School, Carson had spoken at a school board meeting about plans to give teachers a $50 bonus for completing a full school week without an absence at a time of staffing shortages. Some teachers opposed the plan as too meager a response to a teacher shortage and the stresses of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After the meeting, a district office employee contacted then-Irmo High School principal Robin Hardy on Nov. 22 requesting Loveless visit Carson’s classroom for “several hours.”

In an email shared with The State, Nickles pointed out that “Ms. Carson’s statements clearly addressed matters of public concern protected by the state and federal constitutions.”

“Absent an articulable concern unrelated to Ms. Carson’s protected conduct, I request that planned visit(s) be withdrawn,” Nickles wrote.

Loveless said he then withdrew his request, saying that, “I personally regret her refusal to let me meet with her to hear more of her concerns and find a solution to address them.”

“Regrettably, the SCEA’s letter prevented a healthy dialogue between a valued member of the faculty and the Board,” he said. “Had I been permitted to meet with this teacher, I am confident her input would have been well received by the Board, as her public comments were well-received by me.”

The showdown came during a tense time in Lexington-Richland 5, roiled by the surprise resignation of former Superintendent Christina Melton amid conflict with the board over removing COVID-19 safety precautions. Less than a year earlier, Irmo High School had to close for a day along with Chapin and Dutch Fork highs when too many teachers called out in response to plans to move forward with more full-time instruction.

At least three other teachers who spoke to The State confirmed they also received classroom visits from Loveless around the same time. He visited after they spoke out at school board meetings about the challenges and classroom conditions they were facing.

Michael Sugar, then also teaching history at Irmo High School, said he hoped a visit from the school board vice chair would be “mutually constructive” after he had spoken about the need to prioritize teachers in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Like any observer, he has some great interactions with the kids,” said Sugar, who now lives in Oregon. “Then he asked me what did I need? What concerns did I have about student literacy and after-school programs... It was all kind of routine.”

But while Sugar’s interactions may have been positive, he said he shares concerns about “how it made my other colleagues feel.”

He knows of at least two other teachers Loveless visited around the same time. Following his visit to Sugar’s classroom, Loveless had a conversation with Sugar and another teacher that included an unusual moment.

“He asked us if we felt he should run for re-election,” Sugar said. “I said ‘If you think your ideas are important, then you need to run,’ trying to be diplomatic. Asking staff that question may raise some eyebrows.”

Two other teachers who asked not to be identified said they felt intimidated by the visits. While school board members have the right to visit district schools, the teachers felt the request to visit them specifically were tied to their comments before the board, a feeling that was enhanced by the knowledge other teachers who spoke out received similar visits.

They spoke in support of Melton after she was seen as being pushed out by the board, and of the challenges raised by staffing shortages in the district.

In the past, Loveless has said he sees visiting schools as a key part of his responsibilities as a board member and displays photos of school visits on his Facebook page. He said his classroom visits were “always positively received,” and points out that state law requires school board trustees to “Visit the public schools within its district from time to time and at least once in every school term.”

“I have been welcomed into other classrooms that I visited after having arranged to visit and have been enriched by the input from both teachers and students,” Loveless said.

Carson now lives in Charlotte and teaches in Lancaster County. She thinks the classroom visits had a chilling effect on teachers’ willingness to speak out on issues affecting the school district.

“We would have conversations, a lot of people who would be vocal, but who wouldn’t speak at a school board meeting,” Carson said. “Now I don’t blame (them) ... As angry as I was, I was afraid to speak out again.”

But Loveless denies that there was any attempt at intimidation behind the visits.

“Unfortunately, articles such as yours promote a sense of paranoia among some elements of the faculty and public,” Loveless told The State. “I do not see any possibility of intimidation if a teacher values her job and her students.”

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Players from across Western Canada to compete in Sask. Asian basketball tournament

    After a long wait, an annual Thanksgiving weekend basketball event is back in Regina this year. The Saskatchewan Asian Basketball Invitational Tournament, also known as SABIT, runs this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament began in 2003 and gradually became an annual event over the Thanksgiving weekend for many, including people who had moved away and would be home for the holiday. Mick Lauagan is one of the players. He's been part of the tournament since 2004. "Th

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo