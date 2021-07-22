LPL Financial Welcomes West End Advisory Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Joe Roddy CFP®, Steve Mayer CFP®, and Laurie Elfrank of West End Advisory Group have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $170 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Cetera Financial Group.



Based in St. Louis, the advisors work closely with in-house accountants and tax specialists to provide their clients with holistic financial services, including financial planning, wealth management, retirement plan consultation and investment advice. “We are fiduciaries, working closely with people in transition, typically as they prepare for retirement,” said lead advisor Roddy, a longtime alderman for the city’s Central West End.

Looking to create a differentiated client experience, the team turned to LPL Financial. “We appreciate that LPL has made substantial investments in digital capabilities over the years. By partnering with LPL, we have the flexibility to design our own technology and business model, and we believe this will help us elevate the service we provide to our clients,” Roddy said. “Everything we do is for our clients. We view this as a long-term move that will set our business up for the future and best support our clients’ growing expectations.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Joe, Steve and Laurie to the LPL family and are proud to support their team in the next chapter of their business. At LPL, we are committed to providing our advisors with the leading capabilities and resources designed to help them create differentiated practices and serve their client’s comprehensive wealth management needs. We put our advisors at the center of everything we do, and will continue to use our size, scale and financial strength to deliver the solutions they need to be successful. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with the entire team at West End Advisory Group.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

