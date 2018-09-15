LPGA Tour pro playing in running shoes is co-leading the Evian Championship

Maria Torres was one of four women tied for the lead through 36 holes at the Evian Championship at eight under. But she was the only one not wearing golf shoes. Torres is wearing a pair of On Cloud running shoes, which retail for $130. The company boasts lightweight shoes with high amounts of cushion, which is the focus of its products. The 16.2-ounce weight for a pair is, indeed, quite light. While the shoes do have a unique outsole, they were obviously not made with golf course traction in mind. They're made for running on the road. Here are the shoes:

Even with some light rain in the morning at France's Evian Resort Golf Club, Torres wore her On Clouds instead of a spiked shoe. She said she's been playing golf in them for a while. "I have tendonitis and other inflammation, and these shoes are wonderful," Torres told Golf Digest in a previous interview.

Seeing a player not wear golf shoes is rare, and it's not something that we recommend, but the phenomenon is not completely unheard of. Torres is in famous company: Course designer Pete Dye says he played in sneakers.

