LPGA star Jessica Korda announces the birth of her first child

Jessica Korda, who has won six times on the LPGA, announced the birth of her first child on Monday via Instagram.

According to her post on Instagram, Greyson John DelPrete was born on Saturday. Feb. 3.

Korda took time off from the tour due to a lingering back injury, then announced her pregnancy last August, also via social media. Her last victory came in 2021 at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions when she edged Danielle Kang in a playoff.

Korda and her husband, Johnny DelPrete, have been married since Dec. 11, 2021.

