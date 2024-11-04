All the LPGA Players of the Year winners, from Kathy Whitworth to Nelly Korda
While the PGA Tour uses a vote, the LPGA has always favored a points system for its Rolex Player of the Year award. Introduced in 1966, Kathy Whitworth dominated the trophy in its infancy, winning seven times in the first eight years. From 1995 to 2005, Annika Sorenstam won it eight times. In 2024, Nelly Korda won the award for the first time.
Players must finish in the top 10 of official LPGA events to earn points, which are doubled at major championships.
Here's the complete list of Rolex Player of the Year winners:
Year
Player
1966
Kathy Whitworth
1967
Kathy Whitworth
1968
Kathy Whitworth
1969
Kathy Whitworth
1970
Sandra Haynie
1971
Kathy Whitworth
1972
Kathy Whitworth
1973
Kathy Whitworth
1974
JoAnne Carner
1975
Sandra Palmer
1976
Judy Rankin
1977
Judy Rankin
1978
Nancy Lopez
1979
Nancy Lopez
1980
Beth Daniel
1981
JoAnne Carner
1982
JoAnne Carner
1983
Patty Sheehan
1984
Betsy King
1985
Nancy Lopez
1986
Pat Bradley
1987
Ayako Okamoto
1988
Nancy Lopez
1989
Betsy King
1990
Beth Daniel
1991
Pat Bradley
1992
Dottie Mochrie
1993
Betsy King
1994
Beth Daniel
1995
Annika Sorenstam
1996
Laura Davies
1997
Annika Sorenstam
1998
Annika Sorenstam
1999
Karrie Webb
2000
Karrie Webb
2001
Annika Sorenstam
2002
Annika Sorenstam
2003
Annika Sorenstam
2004
Annika Sorenstam
2005
Annika Sorenstam
2006
Lorena Ochoa
2007
Lorena Ochoa
2008
Lorena Ochoa
2009
Lorena Ochoa
2010
Yani Tseng
2011
Yani Tseng
2012
Stacy Lewis
2013
Inbee Park
2014
Stacy Lewis
2015
Lydia Ko
2016
Ariya Jutanugarn
2017
Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu
2018
Ariya Jutanugarn
2019
Jin Young Ko
2020
Sei Young Kim
2021
Jin Young Ko
2022
Lydia Ko
2023
Lilia Vu
2024
Nelly Korda
