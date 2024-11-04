All the LPGA Players of the Year winners, from Kathy Whitworth to Nelly Korda

While the PGA Tour uses a vote, the LPGA has always favored a points system for its Rolex Player of the Year award. Introduced in 1966, Kathy Whitworth dominated the trophy in its infancy, winning seven times in the first eight years. From 1995 to 2005, Annika Sorenstam won it eight times. In 2024, Nelly Korda won the award for the first time.

Players must finish in the top 10 of official LPGA events to earn points, which are doubled at major championships.

Here's the complete list of Rolex Player of the Year winners:

Year Player 1966 Kathy Whitworth 1967 Kathy Whitworth 1968 Kathy Whitworth 1969 Kathy Whitworth 1970 Sandra Haynie 1971 Kathy Whitworth 1972 Kathy Whitworth 1973 Kathy Whitworth 1974 JoAnne Carner 1975 Sandra Palmer 1976 Judy Rankin 1977 Judy Rankin 1978 Nancy Lopez 1979 Nancy Lopez 1980 Beth Daniel 1981 JoAnne Carner 1982 JoAnne Carner 1983 Patty Sheehan 1984 Betsy King 1985 Nancy Lopez 1986 Pat Bradley 1987 Ayako Okamoto 1988 Nancy Lopez 1989 Betsy King 1990 Beth Daniel 1991 Pat Bradley 1992 Dottie Mochrie 1993 Betsy King 1994 Beth Daniel 1995 Annika Sorenstam 1996 Laura Davies 1997 Annika Sorenstam 1998 Annika Sorenstam 1999 Karrie Webb 2000 Karrie Webb 2001 Annika Sorenstam 2002 Annika Sorenstam 2003 Annika Sorenstam 2004 Annika Sorenstam 2005 Annika Sorenstam 2006 Lorena Ochoa 2007 Lorena Ochoa 2008 Lorena Ochoa 2009 Lorena Ochoa 2010 Yani Tseng 2011 Yani Tseng 2012 Stacy Lewis 2013 Inbee Park 2014 Stacy Lewis 2015 Lydia Ko 2016 Ariya Jutanugarn 2017 Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu 2018 Ariya Jutanugarn 2019 Jin Young Ko 2020 Sei Young Kim 2021 Jin Young Ko 2022 Lydia Ko 2023 Lilia Vu 2024 Nelly Korda

