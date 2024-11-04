Advertisement

All the LPGA Players of the Year winners, from Kathy Whitworth to Nelly Korda

beth ann nichols
·1 min read
Nelly Korda hits her tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2023 Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
While the PGA Tour uses a vote, the LPGA has always favored a points system for its Rolex Player of the Year award. Introduced in 1966, Kathy Whitworth dominated the trophy in its infancy, winning seven times in the first eight years. From 1995 to 2005, Annika Sorenstam won it eight times. In 2024, Nelly Korda won the award for the first time.

Players must finish in the top 10 of official LPGA events to earn points, which are doubled at major championships.

Here's the complete list of Rolex Player of the Year winners:

Year

Player

1966

Kathy Whitworth

1967

Kathy Whitworth

1968

Kathy Whitworth

1969

Kathy Whitworth

1970

Sandra Haynie

1971

Kathy Whitworth

1972

Kathy Whitworth

1973

Kathy Whitworth

1974

JoAnne Carner

1975

Sandra Palmer

1976

Judy Rankin

1977

Judy Rankin

1978

Nancy Lopez

1979

Nancy Lopez

1980

Beth Daniel

1981

JoAnne Carner

1982

JoAnne Carner

1983

Patty Sheehan

1984

Betsy King

1985

Nancy Lopez

1986

Pat Bradley

1987

Ayako Okamoto

1988

Nancy Lopez

1989

Betsy King

1990

Beth Daniel

1991

Pat Bradley

1992

Dottie Mochrie

1993

Betsy King

1994

Beth Daniel

1995

Annika Sorenstam

1996

Laura Davies

1997

Annika Sorenstam

1998

Annika Sorenstam

1999

Karrie Webb

2000

Karrie Webb

2001

Annika Sorenstam

2002

Annika Sorenstam

2003

Annika Sorenstam

2004

Annika Sorenstam

2005

Annika Sorenstam

2006

Lorena Ochoa

2007

Lorena Ochoa

2008

Lorena Ochoa

2009

Lorena Ochoa

2010

Yani Tseng

2011

Yani Tseng

2012

Stacy Lewis

2013

Inbee Park

2014

Stacy Lewis

2015

Lydia Ko

2016

Ariya Jutanugarn

2017

Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu

2018

Ariya Jutanugarn

2019

Jin Young Ko

2020

Sei Young Kim

2021

Jin Young Ko

2022

Lydia Ko

2023

Lilia Vu

2024

Nelly Korda

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: All the LPGA Players of the Year winners, from Kathy Whitworth to Nelly Korda