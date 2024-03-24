LPGA: Nelly Korda wins second event of 2024 at Seri Pak Championship

Korda's birdie on the first play-off hole saw her return to the world number one spot

Seri Pak Championship, final leaderboard -9 N Korda (US), R O'Toole (US); -8 G Ruffels (Aus), Alison Lee (US); -7 Andrea Lee (US), J Suwannapura (Tha), Jiyai Shin (S Kor) Selected others:-5 G Dryburgh (Sco), C Hull (Eng); -4 L Maguire (Ire) Full leaderboard

Nelly Korda won her second LPGA Tour event of 2024 - and 10th of her career - with a play-off victory over Ryann O'Toole.

The American pair finished on nine under par at the Seri Pak Championship at Palos Verdes in California to force a decider.

And it was Korda who sealed it on the first play-off hole with a birdie.

The win was enough to send the 25-year-old Olympic champion back to the world number one spot.

Korda last played seven weeks ago, when she beat Lydia Ko - also in a play-off - to win the Drive On Championship.

She looked like easing to victory when an eagle at the 14th saw her lead by three on a windy course.

But back-to-back bogeys saw her finish with a two-under-par 69 while O'Toole's five-under 66 was the lowest round of the day and left them both on nine under.

"Today was just really tough. But I think that's also the beauty of the game," said Korda, 25.

"It's fun to play in these conditions and kind of be a little bit more artistic out here."

Australian rookie Gabriela Ruffels - a former professional tennis player - finished a shot behind the leaders, alongside American Alison Lee.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and England's Charley Hull were a further three shots behind, both ending on five under.