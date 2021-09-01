LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 25 Per Cylinder, Cooking Gas To Cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi; Check Rates in Metro Cities

New Delhi, September 1: The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked again by Rs 25 on Wednesday, September 1. After the latest hike, a 14.2-kilogram domestic cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 per cylinder in Delhi. The domestic LPG gas price has been hiked by Rs 50 in 15 days. In Mumbai, a non-subsidized LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50. As per reports, residents in Chennai have to pay Rs 900.50 for a cylinder, in Kolkata, a cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 911.

Earlier on August 17, the petroleum companies had increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, the second straight month of increase in rates. With the hike in August, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi was Rs 859.50. Earlier on July 1, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50 after which a domestic cylinder cost Rs 834. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has rose by Rs 165 each.

On August 1, the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. However, the price of LPG domestic cooking gas were unchanged. Reports inform that the government had eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020. The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years.