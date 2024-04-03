“LPBW's ”Zach Roloff Engages in Serious Conversation with Son Jackson, 6, About Dwarfism: 'You Know It's Coming'

"It's not a conversation I was prepared to have," the father of three said during the episode

TLC Tori and Zach Roloff with their three kids.

Zach Roloff is beginning to engage in more serious conversations with his son.

During this week's episode of Little People, Big World, the father of three shared that he has been talking more with his older son Jackson, 6, about living with dwarfism.

While roasting marshmallows around the fire pit, Zach told wife Tori that Jackson recently asked him why his friend couldn't play Triple-A baseball. Zach recounted their conversation with Tori, sharing that he told Jackson his friend couldn't play because he was not a dwarf.

"I'm a dwarf, what does that mean?" Zach recalled Jackson asking him, noting that he had to address the topic with his son earlier than expected.

"He was kinda just confused. He was like, 'Why aren't other people dwarfs?' And I said, 'That's because of how God made you and this and that,' " Zach said. "He kinda laughed. He almost thought I was name-calling him."

Later, in a confessional, Zach shared more about his feelings regarding talking to Jackson about dwarfism.

He said, "It's not a conversation I was prepared to have, but families have dwarfism. Those moments come up that you then have to talk about. You know it's coming, you know the questions are gonna come and the curiosity about themselves, but I don't have it planned out in my head. It's just kind of however my kids bring it up."

"I don't think it's going to be a conversation. I think it's going to be more like moments," the dad of three continued.

In last week's episode, the couple shared a health update on their 4-year-old daughter Lilah who was diagnosed with a "moderate form of sleep apnea." According to the couple, sleep tests are recommended for people with dwarfism to ensure their sleep isn't obstructed.

"Lilah's test came back, and she has a moderate form of sleep apnea," Zach said in a confessional, as Tori added, "She's probably going to need her tonsils taken out, and then supposedly after that, the apnea goes away."

In addition to Jackson and Lilah, the couple is also parents to Josiah, 21 months.



Read the original article on People.