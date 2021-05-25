LPBW Sneak Peek: Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Son Jackson, 4, Possibly Getting Leg Surgery

Zach and Tori Roloff are taking a proactive approach when it comes to parenting their two little ones.

The Little People, Big World stars, who share son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 18 months, are being intentional about watching the growth and development of their children, both of whom were both born with achondroplasia (the most common form of dwarfism) like their father.

"Going into Lilah's 9-month doctor's appointment, we were a little worried about her weight gain, just because she's so petite. The doctor told us that she needs to eat high-fat foods — like avocado's really good 'cause it's healthy fats — and just chunk her up a little bit," Tori explains to cameras in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of the hit TLC series.

Different to his younger sister, Jackson didn't have many health issues within his first 12 months.

"Jackson and his first year of life, he had a couple ear infections here and there, but like, other than that ... there's nothing wrong. But then Lilah, her first year of life, she's been sick," explains Tori, noting that it's "a bunch of little stuff that all adds up."

TLC Zach Roloff with daughter Lilah

Knowing that her daughter is facing a series of medical problems, "I am just stressed," Tori admits to cameras. "I just worry about Lilah girl. She has made me into a worry wart."

Another concern at the top of their mind is Jackson's legs, which could possibly require surgery down the line.

"We've been noticing that Jackson's legs are starting to bow a little bit, so we're going to take Jackson into the doctor to check out his legs and see if he does eventually need leg surgery," says Zach, 31.

"I think with Jackson's legs, it's mostly just like, I don't want it to get to a point where he's hurting because I'm pretty sure it's gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life and I just want to make sure that we're ready to move on it," says Tori.

TLC Tori and Zach Roloff with son Jackson

While discussing their little boy's upcoming appointment, Tori tells Zach she'd prefer any issues with Jackson's legs be "figured out now before we're screwed."

She adds: "I just don't want to let it go too far. I want to know how to avoid two surgeries like you had."

TLC Jackson Roloff

For Zach, he knows all too well the surgeries that little Jackson could potentially have to undergo. Reflecting on his own journey, the TLC star had two leg surgeries, the first when he was still an adolescent.

"I've had two surgeries. My first one was when I was like, 9 or 8 and it was growth plate on both legs, casts on both legs," says Zach. Then, a few years later, when he was "14 or 15, I had it only on my right leg and that's the one with the pins."

Following the procedure, Zach remembers the physical therapy being "painful" — a reality that makes Tori cringe. "I'm not going to be okay through this process if this happens," she says, thinking about her young son.

"It's pretty brutal," Zach says.

But while it feels to Zach like "it's one thing after another with these kids," it doesn't compare to what some of their friends have faced. "Some of the stuff that our friends have dealt with with their kids, this is nothin'. Like, the legs is kinda like, 'Oh, that's a little nerve-racking,' " says Tori.

Tori Roloff/Instagram Zach and Tori Roloff with son Jackson and daughter Lilah

For now, the couple are taking their children's growth and medical issues in stride. "We're just trying to monitor our kids and potential medical issues that might arise and we're just trying to be proactive. Like, we're not searching ... for something wrong, we're being positive," Zach explains to cameras.

Tori shares: "I think that when things come up, like, anytime they're sick or hurt or anything, we're gonna come together as a family and take care of it."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.