Loyalty is one thing but forcing blind loyalty could backfire on First Minister

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been under pressure since he took charge of the SNP - Andrew Milligan/PA

The SNP’s trauma over its missing donations has taken a dramatic new turn with claims that Humza Yousaf has instigated a ferocious new loyalty test on his party. He’s said to have told MSPs that they should resign if they don’t support his backing for Nicola Sturgeon following her weekend arrest.

The former first minister and SNP leader was questioned for more than seven hours on Sunday after being arrested as a ‘suspect’ by Police Scotland detectives investigating the party’s finances. She was released pending further inquiries and issued a dramatic denial that she had done anything wrong.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Sunday night she insisted that she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

However, almost immediately Tory and Labour opposition, echoed by senior figures within the SNP, demanded that Mr Yousaf, her successor, should suspend Ms Sturgeon from party membership until her guilt or innocence had been established.

They all said that immediate suspension had been the course that the former first minister herself adopted whenever serious allegations were made against senior party figures.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil had tweeted: “This soap opera has gone far enough, Nicola Sturgeon suspended others from the SNP for an awful lot less!”

Private meeting

But at a private meeting of his party in the Scottish Parliament yesterday, Mr Yousaf was reported to have insisted that he saw no reason to suspend her and was doing what he believed was right in relation “to the values of natural justice”.

Ms Sturgeon’s tough attitude to party figures whenever controversial allegations were made against them earned widespread criticism.

Michelle Thomson said that in 2015 she had been required to “resign the SNP whip although I was never personally under investigation and was certainly not arrested”.

Although Mr Yousaf gave an entirely different version of the Holyrood meeting, there is no doubt that the issue of whether or not he should suspend his former leader and friend continues to cast a cloud over his handling of the affair.

He has already said that he found Ms Sturgeon’s arrest “personally quite painful”, adding: “I’ve spoken about my long-standing friendship with Nicola Sturgeon over many years and I know that it’s been a difficult day for her and a difficult day for our party and for those that know Nicola Sturgeon, as I have done for well over 15 years,” he said.

Loyalty to a friend in apparent trouble can be seen as a noble gesture, but a leader ordering his minions to support him over this loyalty – no matter what views they may have of a particular issue – is entirely different.

And it is something that it is almost certain to rebound on the new First Minister.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.