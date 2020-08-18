Lowry and the Raptors play Brooklyn with 1-0 series lead

Brooklyn Nets (35-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -11; over/under is 226.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last meeting 134-110. Fred VanVleet scored 30 points to help lead Toronto to the victory and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 points in the loss for Brooklyn.

The Raptors are 9-5 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.4 rebounds. Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.2 boards.

The Nets have gone 23-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Caris LeVert leads the Nets averaging 4.4 assists while scoring 18.7 points per game. Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 112.2 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 42.1% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press