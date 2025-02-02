Lowry & McIlroy both one shot off Pebble Beach lead

Rory McIlroy (right) and Shane Lowry are tied for second in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am [Getty Images]

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am third round leaderboard

-16 S Straka (Aut); -15 R Mclroy (NI), S Lowry (Ire); -14 T Kim (Kor), C Davis (Aus), J Rose (Eng); -13 L Glover

Selected others: -10 S Scheffler (US); -9 C Morikawa (US); -8 V Hovland (Nor), T Fleetwood (Eng); -6 J Thomas (US)

Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one shot behind leader Sepp Straka going into Sunday's final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The pair, who were team-mates for Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympics, both hit seven-under-par rounds of 65 to reach 15 under.

"Let's hope one of us does the business," said Lowry, from County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland.

The 37-year-old and Northern Ireland's McIlroy, 35, looked set to be the leaders heading into the final day.

But Austria's Straka, who led the tournament after two rounds, birdied his final two holes to card a 70 and move clear.

England's Justin Rose is two shots behind on 14 under, alongside Tom Kim and Cam Davis, after a round of 68.