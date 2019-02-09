Lowndes joins Fox Sports’ Supercars commentary team

Lowndes, the three-time Supercars champion and reigning Bathurst 1000 winner, will provide expert comments during his first season in retirement as a full-time driver, coupled with his role as co-driver for Red Bull Holden Racing Team in endurance events.

“I'm very excited about the season ahead and playing a very different role with the Fox Sports motorsport team to what I've been familiar with in my driving career,” said Lowndes, who is a seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

“There will be both familiar and unfamiliar territory for me this year. We will get the band back together in some ways when I pair up with my old teammate and friend Mark Skaife, and I am looking forward to working with a fresh face in Jess Yates, who I'm sure will get the best out of me and I'll learn a lot from.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I'm glad that I will still be close to the action and can be a part of this incredible series and look forward to bringing that to all the fans watching from home.”

Head of Fox Sports, Peter Campbell, added: “Craig Lowndes is an icon in Australian motorsport and we are absolutely thrilled he will be joining the Fox Sports team, alongside Jess Yates and Mark Skaife, to call all of the Supercars action this season.

“As the defending Bathurst Champion and a Supercars veteran Craig will be able to provide first hand insights and analysis of what it takes to win behind the wheel, which combined with Fox Sports’ comprehensive live coverage of every practice, qualifying session and race ad break free via broadcast and streaming, will bring our subscribers closer to the action than ever before.”