Lowndes hints at Mostert being his successor

Lowndes has long been the golden boy of Supercars, the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner a household name in Australia and the series' most recognisable figure overseas.

That celebrity status has come despite Lowndes not having won a title since 1999, his popularity more closely-aligned with his famously fan-friendly approach – something he learnt from mentor Peter Brock – rather than results.

The series will now need a new folk hero, however, with Lowndes having hung up his helmet as a full-timer at the end of the 2018 season.

According to Lowndes, it's important that a new prominent personality emerges. And while he says the likes of rookie Todd Hazelwood and controversial star David Reynolds are in the frame, it's his mate Mostert that he hopes will take over the reigns.

"There are people like Chaz, like Toddy Hazelwood – he's a good young kid, fighting hard to make it his job. You've got [Jack] Le Brock next door [in the Tekno garage], he's been instrumental on the rookie side of things. Even Davey Reynolds, he's a character of the sport," said Lowndes.

"And we need that. We need those personalities.

"Hopefully it is a Chazzy. We go go-karting a lot, we're good mates. Hopefully I can teach him a few things."

Lowndes and Mostert have had a couple of enjoyable encounters this year, starting with the Tickford driver giving Lowndes a huge bear hug during the driver introductions ahead of the Sydney SuperNight race.

Mostert then stole the show during Lowndes' guard of honour before Sunday's race in Newcastle, having the veteran sign his race suit as he walked past.

While those may not be Lowndes-esque moves, the Triple Eight ace says that doesn't matter. Instead he reckons an individual take on the fan-favourite tag is crucial.

"Whoever it will be will be their own personality," he added. "That's the thing; I was never Brock, I was just me. And yes I had a lot of similar traits to Brock, I learnt a lot from him which is why I'm probably very similar... but I'm me, and whoever is next will be them."

Mostert could potentially be a Lowndes successor in more ways than one in the not-to-distant future, the out-of-contract driver set to be the focal point of next year's silly season.

With Lowndes already retired, and Jamie Whincup closer to the end of his career than the start, Mostert could feasibly be a target for Triple Eight as it looks to shore up its future.

Mostert is already playing down contract talks, however, telling Motorsport.com that his 2020 plans will have no bearing on his approach to the 2019 season.

"Whether it's a race or a practice session, I just want to be as fast as I can," he said.

"That's always been my mentality, ever since karts. I love doing what I do, I love racing this and that and whatever it is. I love the competition of it.

"So for me, it's just acting as normal and putting my best foot forward for 2019. I'll worry about 2020 when it comes along."

