Lowly Marlins go for season-series win over Padres

Victories have been elusive for Trevor Richards in 2019. The same can be said for the entire Miami Marlins team.

Richards (3-10, 4.18 ERA) will take the mound for his team-leading 19th start Wednesday night in the middle game of the Marlins' three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park.

The right-hander seeks to snap a five-game losing streak. Richards last earned a win when he pitched five scoreless innings in Miami's 9-3 victory at San Diego June 2. The game, which was also Richards' first career start against the Padres, featured a 28-minute delay when bees swarmed inside Petco Park. The interruption didn't faze Richards in one of his best outings of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"That's the first I've ever seen that," Richards said. "I took it almost like another break for an inning."

Richards, 26, relies on his changeup to complement his fastball, and the pitch worked for him against the Padres, when he matched a season-high eight strikeouts. He looks to follow up the performance on Wednesday.

"The changeup is my go-to off-speed (pitch)," Richards said. "Most of the game I'm going to have the majority of those as my strikeouts. But for me (it) is working ahead and getting them in swing mode, because if they're not swinging at the changeup, it's a different ballgame."

Miami will try to clinch the season series over the Padres on Wednesday after earning a 12-7 victory Tuesday. The Marlins won two of three in San Diego last month.

In Tuesday's series opener, Brian Anderson and Garrett Cooper homered for the Marlins, who also got a triple from Starlin Castro and two doubles from Harold Ramirez.

Story continues

"We're not a team that is going to hit a bunch of home runs," Anderson said. "Our guys did a really good job of getting pitches out over the plate that we can handle and barrel and drive the ball."

The Padres seek to snap a four-game losing streak. San Diego scored three in the ninth inning Tuesday after Miami built a 12-4 lead.

After getting swept by the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves in their first series after the All-Star break, the Padres allowed 14 hits Tuesday against the division's last-place club.

"Definitely not the plan," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "I know that to win these games we have to win them consistently. We dug a hole in the first game of the series off an off-day after a tough series."

Rookie right-hander and former Marlins prospect Chris Paddack (5-4, 2.84 ERA) will start Wednesday for the Padres. The Marlins selected Paddack in the eighth round of the 2015 draft before trading him to San Diego for reliever Fernando Rodney on June 30, 2016.

Paddack is part of a San Diego staff that has featured four rookie pitchers making at least four major league starts.

Green credited his team for the ninth-inning offense. Franmil Reyes hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer, and Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado added back-to-back doubles to produce another run.

"The attitude and the fight in the dugout was there," Green said. "You dig a hole like that, it's tough to come back from. I like what we have on the mound (Wednesday) and on the mound the next day. (They) should be big games for us to win."

--Field Level Media