What was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever? Record was set recently

NFL fans older than age 13 likely remember the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. The regrettable record was one that was set not too long ago.

Defense was the dominating factor on both sides of Super Bowl 53 six years ago. Neither the Rams or Patriots were able to find the end zone for the first three quarters of the game, and they combined to score just one touchdown all game.

Two of the biggest ironies of the low-scoring affair in 2019 was that the contest was the immediate successor to the second highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, and that it also featured the Patriots, the loser of that high-scoring title game the year before.

In addition, the Rams, losers of Super Bowl 53, boasted the 11th highest-scoring offense ever at the time. Los Angeles managed just three points in the Super Bowl.

Here's what to know about the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever:

Super Bowl 53 was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. The Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3, in 2019 and scored 10 of their 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles, which had just finished off a season that both tied for the second most single-season wins in franchise history, and featured a game that was the third highest-scoring game in NFL history (against Kansas City), mustered just three points. It took a 53-yard field goal – at the time, the second-longest in Super Bowl history – from kicker Greg Zuerlein to even get on the board.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's defense completely stymied the high-powered offense orchestrated by Rams head coach Sean McVay. Quarterback Tom Brady led New England on a single touchdown drive with seven minutes left in the game, and kicker Stephen Gostkowski iced the win with a 41-yard field goal with just over a minute to go.

