Lowes returns to Gresini Moto2 squad for 2019

Lowes rode a Gresini Kalex in the intermediate class in 2016 prior to his ill-fated MotoGP move with Aprilia, winning two races that year on his way to fifth in the standings.

Now the 27-year-old former World Supersport champion is to reunite with Gresini next season, moving away from the CGBM Evolution KTM outfit, for Moto2's first season with Triumph engines.

Lowes commented: “I am very happy to be working again with Gresini racing and [sponsor] Federal Oil; we have good memories together and unfinished business from both sides.

"I have learnt a lot the last couple of seasons and now it’s the time to show it. I know the high level of this team and have 100 percent faith in them: my motivation is as high as ever and look forward to enjoying a new successful partnership with Gresini Racing, its partners and sponsors."

Gresini has fielded a solo Kalex for Jorge Navarro this year and will continue to just field one bike in 2019.

Team manager Fausto Gresini added: "I’m happy to be counting on [Lowes'] professionalism and talent, and with Federal Oil on our side again I’m confident we will be back towards the front of the field in the middleweight class.”

Navarro has been linked to a move to the Speed Up outfit for 2019, as has another former Moto3 winner, Romano Fenati.

