Lowe's Is Marking Down Top Appliances Up to $1,300 off for Black Friday



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Now’s the time to start stocking up for your next home improvement project. That starts with Lowe’s Black Friday sale, which has officially arrived! Right now, the retailer is offering deep discounts on big-ticket items from kitchen faucets to washing machines, plus robot vacuum deals and appliance deals. Some of the best discounts include up to $1,300 off select appliances — including the GE french door refrigerator — making it a great time to upgrade in preparation for the entertaining season.

Shop Now

This year, Lowe's Black Friday and Cyber Monday started earlier than ever, with the home improvement retailer introducing a monthlong Black Friday event. Now that Cyber Weekend is here, we're seeing even steeper discounts and better deals. From now until November 30, you can score low prices both online and in-store (just double-check Black Friday hours throughout the weekend) and get best-sellers from top brands at majorly discounted prices. New deals from Lowe's will be dropping regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page as we continually update with all our favorite finds.

Our Favorite Lowe's Black Friday Deals

Best Cleaning Appliance Black Friday Deals at Lowe's

Best Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Deals at Lowe's

Story continues

Best Home & Decor Black Friday Deals at Lowe's

Best Tool & Equipment Black Friday Deals at Lowe's

How do I get the greatest discount at Lowe's?



There's no better time to shop for home appliances. This Black Friday, you can score some of the greatest discounts on big-ticket items like washing machines, dishwashers and oven ranges from up to $1,300 off — some of the steepest sales we've seen offered all year. The retailer is also offering free basic installation via rebate to shoppers who make a purchase over $599 and free delivery on orders over $396, which factors in for even bigger savings.



Is everything at Lowe's discounted for Black Friday?

Close to it — there are tons of items on sale during Lowe's Black Friday sale including appliances, smart home devices, power tools, holiday décor and more with even more savings this holiday season compared to last. Just like last year, we recommend keeping an eye out for day-of discounts across categories, particularly in the home appliance category.

More Black Friday Deals



You Might Also Like