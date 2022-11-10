Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals add new style to your home—save on GE, Kobalt and more

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Update your home with these Lowe's early Black Friday deals on appliances, furniture and more.
With the holidays approaching, everyone is looking to get their homes ready for friends and family. The good news is that Black Friday 2022 is approaching, which means home essentials are available for super-low prices. A good place to find stylish home pieces, from holiday decorations to powerful appliances, is Lowe's and its collection of early Black Friday deals.

From tackling fall lawn care to gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these early Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman, LG and Kobalt are sure to hit the spot. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns at the Lowe's early Black Friday sale.

Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

Holiday shopping: These are the best gifts of 2022, according to our experts

10 best Lowe's early Black Friday deals

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals on sale today. Scoop epic savings on outdoor furniture and Kobalt power tools.

  1. Feit LED Smart LED 60-Watt Lightbulb for $19.98 (Save $5.02)

  2. Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $19.99 (Save $29.01)

  3. Craftsman 12-Piece Bi-Material Handle Assorted Screwdriver Set for $24.98 (Save $13)

  4. Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 (Save $40)

  5. Kobalt 4-Tool 24-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case for $249 (Save $50 and get a free gift with purchase) 

  6. Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)

  7. Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)

  8. Whirlpool WED4815EW Dryer for $498 (Save $201)

  9. Samsung WA50R5200AW Washer for $648 (Save $251)

  10. RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)

Appliance deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Lowe's has great savings on top-tier appliances from praised brands, like Samsung, for Black Friday.
Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators and more at the Lowe's sale.

Outdoor deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Get ready for next spring with these Lowe's deals on outdoor furniture available for Black Friday.
It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive patio and outdoor items on sale. Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale.

Smart home deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

This compact Google Nest Mini speaker is just one of many smart home devices Lowe's has on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Lowe's has a handful of impressive early Black Friday deals available on smart home devices like Google smart speakers and Ring security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

Tool deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Keep your essential hardware organized with this tool cabinet on sale at Lowe's in time for Black Friday.
For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets.

Home improvement deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Add some style to your home with these Lowe's early Black Friday deals.
Ready to tackle a few home improvement projects before the holidays. Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom vanities today at Lowe's.

Seasonal deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Spruce up your home for the holidays with these decoration deals at Lowe's ahead of Black Friday.
The holidays are just around the corner and Lowe's has all the best deals on seasonal essentials. Enjoy Black Friday price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees now.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping Guide

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We expect to see even more Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools ahead of Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday Month sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to save big.

What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?

Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit. Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations.

Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now. For example, you can update your kitchen with the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—a massive $700 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.

