Lowe's has dreamy deals on bedroom furniture for Sleep Week 2022—here's what to buy
If a new bedroom set has been on your radar for awhile, we have good news. Sleep Week 2022 is in full swing and Lowe's is offering incredible discounts on everything you need to give your bedroom a complete upgrade. Ready to shop? You can snag scores of massive markdowns on must-have bedside furniture right now at the Lowe's Sleep Week 2022 sale.
While loosing an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time isn't ideal, you can reset your sleep schedule in the best way by treating yourself to an incredible bedroom makeover. If you want to catch up on your zzz's or relax after a long day you can save as much as $185 on bedroom essentials today at Lowe's.
Transform your bedroom into a resort-like retreat with the Brookside Anna full platform bed, down from $543.50 to just $357.50—an impressive $186 markdown. This luxe upholstered bed features a stately headboard and convenient pull-out storage drawers. Better still, the drawers come pre-assembled and the headboard is fully adjustable, making assembly a breeze.
Looking for even more dreamy discounts? We rounded up all the top deals you can shop right now—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.
The best deals at the Lowe's Sleep Week 2022 sale
Get the Brookside Black Various Size Bed Frame with Wheels for $76.76 (Save $20.16)
Get the Lucid Comfort Collection Youth 6-Inch Firm Twin Memory Foam Mattress for $130.62 (Save $155.38)
Get the Brookside Ava Stone Twin Platform Bed for $192.79 (Save $24.77)
Get the Brookside Upholstered Twin Headboard with Diamond Tufting from $207.19 (Save $37.05 to $95.75)
Get the Brookside Emery Walnut 4-Drawer Dresser and TV Stand for $246.61 (Save $129.69)
Get the Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 10-Inch Full Pocketed Coil Spring Mattress for $255.36 (Save $92.64)
Get the Brookside Vera Faux Leather Barrel Accent Chair for $305.98 (Save $70.46)
Get the Brookside Anna Black Full Platform Bed with Storage for $357.50 (Save $186)
