Is Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Worth US$169 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.57b US$6.10b US$6.90b US$7.39b US$7.96b US$8.40b US$8.78b US$9.11b US$9.42b US$9.70b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.48% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.34% Est @ 3% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% US$6.0k US$5.1k US$5.2k US$5.1k US$5.0k US$4.8k US$4.6k US$4.3k US$4.1k US$3.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$48b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.7b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.2%) = US$132b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$132b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= US$52b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$100b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$169, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lowe's Companies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.253. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

