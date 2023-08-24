Lower Slocan Valley to vote on curbside waste collection

Curbside waste collection may be coming to the south end of the Slocan Valley, from the junction to Passmore. At its August 17 meeting, the RDCK board approved a plan to go to voters in portions of Area H (Slocan Valley), F (near Nelson) and J (near Castlegar) to see if they would be willing to pay $165-$265 a year for curbside pickup of their waste – garbage, organics and recyclables.

“Providing curbside collection services that include separated recycling and organic waste is considered to be a highly effective method of decreasing the amount of material that can be recycled or composted from entering landfills,” notes a staff report. Better waste collection will cut greenhouse gases and extend the life of landfills, saving millions of dollars in the long term.

In the south end of the Slocan Valley, three-bin curbside would be extended from Playmor Junction to Passmore, about 18 kilometres up the valley. (Some households in Area H already receive free pickup from Recycle BC, under a separate agreement.)

The expansion has been studied for the last few years, but the board always planned to go to local voters for the final say on whether to create the new service areas.

If approved by referendum (where a majority of the votes are in favour), about 3,300 households, or 7,700 people would be eligible to participate. Expanding the program to the new areas will cost about $722,000 – though two-thirds of that is covered by other levels of government.

The staff report acknowledges that money is not the only issue with getting the proposal adopted.

“The service itself would change the way the residents manage their waste, and adjust access to services, should it proceed,” the report says. “The RDCK perceives a benefit to all residents who are eligible to receive services, however not all residents will be supportive of the service, and may be unwilling to participate in the service.

“The potential increased annual costs to residents may create social challenges,” it adds.

The report recommends a “strong educational campaign” to ensure that accurate information is provided to residents and the potential costs and benefits of the curbside collection program are understood.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice