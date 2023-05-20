Lower Kootenay Band's Pow Wow coming up

Whenever Lisa Three Feathers thinks about Pow Wow celebrations, she realizes how resilient Aboriginal people are since overcoming so many challenges over thousands of years of living.

The chair of Lower Kootenay Band’s upcoming (May 20-21) Pow Wow defined the event as a gathering and celebration where First Nations sing, dance, play drums, and honour their culture and ancestry.

"So whether you are First Nations or not, in regalia or not — everybody's welcome to dance. It's a celebration for all," Three Feathers said.

She explained that the first Pow Wow was held in 1991 at the Lower Kootenay Band complex in the Yaqan Nukiy community, where people wanted to celebrate the completion of the building.

"It was a really big accomplishment to have…. a really nice big building that would be available for many different events. We have just continued that celebration every year during the same time,” Three Feathers explained. “There was a lot of laughter at the very first Pow Wow, and that's what we want in our community.”

Three Feathers shared that she had attended every Pow Wow and was quite young when she took part in the first one. Now, after almost 30 years, she is the chair of the event and is proud of how much it has grown.

The Pow Wow banner she sent out says, “Celebrating 30 years of Resilience.” When asked what it means, Three Feathers explained this is the theme of this year’s celebration.

The event was planned for 2020, but COVID happened, and they were not allowed to gather. Three Feathers described how they lost some people in their nation because of COVID.

"But we're still here," Three Feathers stated.

It's not only COVID that represents this theme of resilience. Three Feathers also highlighted the resilience of Indigenous people throughout the years. Despite racism, residential schools, substance abuse and colonialism, they are "still here today, and [they're] still as strong as ever."

Three Feathers is so happy for the chance to come back together and celebrate.

The Pow Wow will include drummers playing different songs, and a lot of people will showcase their culture through singing and dancing. And of course, there will be a big feast for everyone.

Three Feathers said organizing a Pow Wow takes a lot of time, but it is a fun experience and worth every minute.

“I just really hope that we never lose it. I just want to continue forever, for as long as we can possibly have it."

The Pow Wow will be held at 830 Simon Road in Creston. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, contact Three Feathers at 250-977-5749 or visit www.facebook.com/yaqan.nukiy

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer