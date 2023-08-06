With lower inflation in the pipeline, the Bank of England has gone too far

Andrew Bailey Bank of England

The Bank of England was wrong to put up interest rates last Thursday – its 14th increase in 21 months. The Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise the Bank’s main benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points – from 5pc to 5.25pc, the highest since April 2008.

The MPC, though, has been behind the curve for a long time – tightening monetary policy only from December 2021, months after it was clear that Britain, like much of the rest of the world, faced a sustained post-lockdown surge in prices.

That’s one reason the consumer price index rose 7.9pc during the year to June – down from 8.7pc in May and a peak of 11.1pc last October, but still almost four times the official 2pc target.

UK inflation is also way higher than the 5.5pc average across the eurozone and 3pc in the US, with the UK’s acute cost of living crisis piling pressure onto the Bank of England – and in particular the Governor, Andrew Bailey.

But the MPC has responded to this pressure by continuing to raise rates further than is necessary, imposing yet more pain on households and firms, compounding its earlier error in a bid to salvage its shattered credibility.

Inflation is coming down anyway and, while the misery for variable-rate mortgage holders is immediate, the impact of recent rate rises won’t feed through to the broader economy for around 12 to 18 months – by which time inflation could be below 2pc, perhaps even in negative territory.

Monetary policy works with “long and variable lags” – as the Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman established back in the mid-1960s. It’s a historic lesson that the MPC seems determined to ignore.

On top of that, the UK economy is already on the brink of recession – with the latest official figures showing GDP growth stalled in May. More recent survey data indicates the services sector – accounting for four fifths of the UK economy – has slumped to a sixth-month low.

The Purchasing Managers Index services reading fell to 51.5 in July, down from 53.7 the previous month – with readings below 50 indicating economic contraction. The equivalent manufacturing index plunged to 45.3, dropping at its fastest rate since the darkest days of the 2020 lockdown.

Evidence from GfK and other market research groups also suggests that, after months of resilience, consumer sentiment also plummeted last month, as endless rate rises hammered households’ morale. And, of course, a major source of that consumer pain is rising mortgage costs.

As of Friday, the average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage deal, across all loan-to-value ratios, was 6.85pc, while the average five-year fix was 6.35pc. That’s sharply up from 5.32pc and 5pc back in March. A year before that, in March 2022, home loan costs were a world away from today’s punishing levels, at 2.65pc and 2.88pc on a two and five-year fix respectively.

Some readers, recalling the 1980s, when mortgage rates were often deep into double digits, will scoff. Today’s young adults struggle to buy homes, the argument goes, because they spend too much on eating out and holidays, treats that previous older generations more often went without.

The reality is that homes are relatively far more expensive these days, at around nine times average annual incomes across the UK, compared to four to five times during the 1980s. As such, even at relatively lower interest rates, today’s young homebuyers spend on average a higher share of their wages on mortgage payments as their 1980s counterparts, when rates peaked at 15pc-plus.

And in the contemporary context, the Bank of England could yet raise its benchmark rate considerably more from today’s 5.25pc, heaping yet more pain on struggling homeowners, as well as tenants – with buy-to-let landlords often passing on their own higher mortgage costs in higher rent as well.

While market expectations suggest the Bank of England will raise its base rate to a peak of 6.25pc, I don’t buy that for a moment. I reckon that when the July inflation number is published, it will be considerably lower than 7.9pc in June.

One reason is because the UK’s producer price indices have collapsed in recent months and are now well below CPI inflation rates – suggesting headline inflation is set to drop sharply. The producer input index ­– capturing the costs of raw materials and components used by manufacturers – peaked at 24.4pc in June 2022.

But it fell from just 0.4pc in May to -2.7pc in June, going negative for the first time since the depths of lockdown. This was partly explained by a drop in energy costs – with crude oil averaging $73 (£53.13) a barrel in June, down 37pc on the same month in 2022. Producer output inflation – capturing “factory gate” prices – was slightly higher than its input price equivalent, but still ultra-low at just 0.1pc in June.

Producer price inflation among services companies was higher – with wage growth at around 7 to 8pc on the latest data, and labour making up a bigger share of the cost-base across most services firms. But producer inflation across this vital sector was still just 4.8pc between April and June, compared to the same months in 2022, down from 5.3pc in the previous quarter – again, well below headline inflation, pointing to substantial deflationary pressures in the pipeline.

In China, inflation has collapsed – and is currently at 0pc, with producer price inflation at -5.4pc. Across Europe, price pressures are also rapidly abating, with the eurozone’s producer price index down 3.4pc during the year to June.

Another reason I think inflation is about to drop sharply relates to our money supply figures – which, again, the Bank of England seems determined to ignore. As business sentiment suffers, and bank lending falls, UK monetary aggregates are now contracting even faster than in the US and across the European Union – a historically extremely reliable sign that inflation is set to fall.

This column has been arguing since April that the Bank of England should stop raising interest rates. Increasing numbers of economists now agree – including one bold MPC member, who voted to keep rates on hold. The majority of the committee, though, seem determined to plough on, imposing rate hikes which, at this stage, are completely counterproductive.

