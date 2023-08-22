Lower borrowing raises hopes of tax cuts

jeremy hunt

Strong tax receipts helped the Government borrow less than expected in July, fuelling the debate over potential tax cuts.

Public borrowing stood at £4.3bn last month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was less than the £5bn forecast by analysts and driven by a 6.3pc rise in tax revenues.

Britain’s level of borrowing in 2023 is higher than last year, but it remains £11.3bn less than the £68bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility just a few months ago.

The ONS said receipts from self-assessment were up by more than a quarter to £11.8bn in July.

This was £1.9bn more than the £9.9bn predicted by the tax and spending watchdog in March.

July is usually a bumper month for tax receipts as millions of self-employed workers make their second payment of the year to HMRC.

The ONS said higher receipts in July “tends to lead to higher receipts in August” reflecting payments made later in the month.

Strong pay growth has dragged more people into higher tax bands, forcing them to hand more of their wages to the taxman in a phenomenon known as fiscal drag.

Higher inflation has also boosted VAT revenues as shop prices rise.

Julian Jessop, economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the latest figures raise hopes “that there may be more room for tax cuts than previously thought”.

However, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already suggested he would bank the latest borrowing boost, even as price pressures in the economy start to cool.

He said: “As inflation slows, it’s vital that we don’t alter our course and continue to act responsibly with the public finances.

“Only by sticking to our plan will we halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.”

Inflation stood at 6.8pc in July, well above the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

Ruth Gregory, at Capital Economics, who has previously worked at the OBR, said weaker economic growth and higher debt interest payments reduced the prospect of tax cuts.

Official figures showed the UK’s overall debt pile stood at 98.5pc of GDP in July, while debt interest payments stood at £7.7bn last month alone.

This is £1.5bn more than a year ago and the highest interest payable across July since monthly records began in 1997.

Ms Gregory said: “There are two reasons to be cautious. First, if we are right in expecting the economy to weaken later this year, tax receipts will probably disappoint.

“Second, the increase in market rate expectations and rise in longer-dated gilt yields since March will probably add something like £18bn to the OBR’s forecast for debt interest spending by 2027/28.

“As a result, we still think the Chancellor will have little room to unveil large-scale permanent tax cuts and spending rises in the Autumn Statement without jeopardising his fiscal rules.”

Analysts at Investec added that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s commitment to the triple lock on state pensions, which promises payments rise each April by the highest of pay growth, inflation or 2.5pc, could see annual payments rise by around £800 a year.

“This will not be cheap and as such the Government should not count his tax-cut chickens yet,” said Ellie Henderson at Investec.

