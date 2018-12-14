Lowe: Smedley leaves Williams F1 team on best possible terms

Williams: Smedley leaves on best possible terms

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe says outgoing head of vehicle performance Rob Smedley leaves the Formula 1 team on the best possible terms.

Smedley's departure was announced early last month, with the 45-year-old stressing he wants to focus on spending time with his family. His plans are not yet known.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williams marked Smedley's departure on Friday by giving him a set of Felipe Massa overalls signed by a number of the engineers he has worked with over the past five seasons since joining from Ferrari.

It's Rob Smedley's last day here at Grove...but we couldn't let him leave without handing over a pair of @MassaFelipe19 race overalls signed by the team ? pic.twitter.com/78QTecijnI — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) December 14, 2018





Lowe stressed that despite Williams's current plight, reflected by the sudden departures of chief designer Edd Wood and Dirk de Beer earlier this season, Smedley remained on good terms with the team.

"It's been fantastic to work with Rob," said Lowe.

"He's a great guy, a funny guy as well it's been a real pleasure to work with him in the office, and also particularly on the pitwall, we have a good time out there, even in the depths of poor performance.

"Rob is moving on, but he wanted to make some changes in his life.

"Before I arrived he wanted to stop travelling and spend more time with his family, he's been on the road for I don't know how many years and he's got a young family, and he wants to see a bit more of them. These things come along.

Story continues

"We depart with a great relationship between Rob and the team and no regrets and great affection for the time we've had with him.

"I need to get those things said, because otherwise people make up their own stories."

Williams: Smedley leaves on best possible terms

Lowe said Williams does not currently have plans to replace Smedley with a new recruit from outside.

"At the moment we have no external appointments planned, we have a lot of engineers, there's depth in the team, and we will restructure ourselves around people we already have in place," added Lowe.

"And we all do things differently. For me there's no such thing as a perfect organisation chart.

"Generally you create organisations around real people, because real people have their own ability, their own skills, and you have to come at it that way round.

"We don't have a Rob Smedley but we have a lot of other individuals with different names who have different capabilities and we'll restructure to play to their strengths."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus