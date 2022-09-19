Lowe’s to pay settlement + takeaways from Panthers’ latest loss

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Hope you all enjoyed your weekends!

Lowe’s to pay $700,000 to settle U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sexual harassment discrimination lawsuit at the Mooresville, N.C., home improvement company’s Lake Havasu City, Arizona, store. Lowe's Companies Inc.

Lowe’s has reached a settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Mooresville-based company will pay $700,000 and provide other relief for sexual harassment discrimination the company and its store supervisors allowed to go on for years, according to a lawsuit settlement.

“Employers must take action to stop all sexual harassment when they become aware of it so that workers can focus on doing their jobs and providing for their families,” Casey Arellano, the EEOC’s district office trial attorney in Phoenix, said in a statement.

The complaints stem from one male Lowe’s employee at the Lake Havasu City, Arizona, store who allegedly made daily sexual comments and innuendos, the EEOC said in its lawsuit filed Aug. 30.

Catherine Muccigrosso has the details.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson) John Munson/AP

Two games into the season and the Panthers are off to a rough start.

Carolina sits at 0-2 following Sunday’s 19-16 loss on the road to the New York Giants. It was the team’s ninth-straight loss dating back to last season.

“We’re close. I believe that with all my heart,” coach Matt Rhule said following the game. “I think we’re so close for coming down the stretch, but we haven’t found a way to get it done. And that’s that’s my job to help us get over that, that last hump. It’s the hardest part and we haven’t done it yet. Didn’t do it today.”

With a new quarterback Baker Mayfield under center, many fans wanted to have high hopes for the team. Now the Panthers will try and avoid an 0-3 start this week as the division-rival New Orleans Saints visit Bank of America Stadium.

Ellis Williams has the key takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

“If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A ...” kicked off Actor Theatre of Charlotte’s 34th season, and its first with Laura Rice as its executive director. Fenix Fotography

A local theatre will be making its final bow soon.

The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will be closing following its fall run of “Evil Dead the Musical.” Executive director Laura Rice announced the news on Monday.

“A combination of factors have led to this decision, including the continuing effects COVID-19 has had on performing arts operations such as ATC, disappointing ticket and subscription sales, and recent news that ATC would be seeking another performance venue after our current residency at Queens University’s Hadley Theatre will end in 2023,” Rice said in an email.

The theatre, which had been holding performances for nearly three decades, recently saw its longtime executive director Chip Decker step down in June.

Heidi Finley has more on the closure.

The Charlotte Symphony will perform a concert in Fort Mill, S.C., to honor the memory of Ann Springs Close. Charlotte Observer file photo

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will hold a special performance.

The concert will be in tribute of Anne Springs Close, who passed away last year at the age of 95. Close, who provided land and resources for the 2,100-acre nature preserve in Fort Mill that bears her name, was a steady supporter of the arts.

“Anne Close was a passionate supporter of the arts, as well as the environment,” said John Gordon, CEO of Leroy Springs & Co. that runs the Greenway. “[She] believed deeply that all people, regardless of circumstance, should have access to the arts and the outdoors – two things that she loved dearly.”

The concert, in partnership with Foundation for the Carolinas, will also feature a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina another nonprofit Close supported.

John Marks has the latest on the event.

