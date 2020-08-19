Lowe, Meadows lead Rays to a 6-3 win over Yankees.

Brandon Lowe homered for the fifth time in six games, Austin Meadows also connected and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 6-3 Tuesday night.

The second-place Rays cut their deficit to 1 1/2 games in the opener of this three-game set. Tampa Bay has won four of five in the season series.

Luke Voit hit his third homer in two days and Gary Sánchez also went deep, but New York ended a six-game winning streak and dropped to 10-1 at Yankee Stadium this season.

Kevin Kiermaier lined a one-out triple in the third inning and scored on a hit by nine-hole hitter Michael Perez. Meadows followed with a base hit, and then Lowe drilled a three-run shot to centre off Masahiro Tanaka (0-1) for a 4-0 lead.

Tanaka was charged with six runs — five earned — and eight hits over four innings.

Blake Snell (2-0) allowed three runs, four hits and two walks.

Nick Anderson and Chaz Roe combined for a scoreless eighth and ninth, with Roe converting his first save opportunity.

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Robles denied a homer with a brilliant catch above the centre -field wall and Washington bounced back from a stunning loss to beat Atlanta.

With every starter contributing to a 17-hit attack and Eric Thames driving in three runs, the Nationals overcame a 5-2 deficit with a four-run fifth inning.

Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves, and Austin Riley could’ve had one in the fifth if not for Robles.

Tyler Matzek (2-2) surrendered six hits and four runs — and committed a throwing error — while recording only a single out.

Adam Eaton, Juan Soto and Yan Gomes all had RBI singles off Matzek before Thames drove in the go-ahead run with a hard grounder to first.

Wander Suero (1-0) earned the win with that big assist from Robles. Daniel Hudson held on for his fifth save.

DODGERS 2, MARINERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Dodgers beat Seattle for their seventh consecutive victory.

Barnes scored both runs for the Dodgers, who improved to an NL-best 18-7 and sent the Mariners to their seventh straight defeat.

The catcher walked and stole his first base of the season before Seager drove him in with a two-out drive through the shift in right.

Tony Gonsolin threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Dodgers. He had an impressive duel with Marco Gonzales, who struck out nine in seven innings of five-hit ball for the Mariners.

Justin Turner had an RBI single in the sixth inning off Gonzales. Seattle tied it on Tim Lopes’ RBI groundout in the seventh, rallying against the Dodgers’ bullpen.

The Dodgers manufactured the go-ahead run against Dan Altavilla (1-2) with a timely steal by Barnes. That set up the latest big hit by Seager, who homered in each of the Dodgers’ two previous games.

Blake Treinen (2-1) got five outs on just 16 pitches for the win.

INDIANS 6, PIRATES 3, 10 inn.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a towering, three-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in five runs to lift Cleveland over Pittsburgh.

With one out and the score tied at 3, Santana’s drive sailed high over the foul pole and landed at the top of the left field rotunda at PNC Park. The Pirates argued that the ball had curved foul, but the umpire’s call stood following a video review.

Cleveland won its fourth straight game and for the ninth time in 12 games. At 4-15, Pittsburgh has the worst record in the major leagues.

Sam Howard (1-1) took the loss. Nick Wittgren (1-0) picked up the win.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save in as many chances.

PADRES 6, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and San Diego, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat Texas.

Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer against his former team and five Padres relievers combined for six scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Texas manager Chris Woodward and the Rangers over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules. Rookie Ian Gibaut relieved after the slam and his first pitch was fastball behind Manny Machado. Gibaut was suspended three games by Major League Baseball and appealed the penalty, keeping him eligible. Woodward was suspended one game and sat out, with bench coach Don Wakamatsu running the team.

Story continues