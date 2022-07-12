These Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, Dewalt and LG

Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started today, July 12 and all sorts of retailers are looking to get a piece of the shopping rush. Right now, Lowe's is offering major savings on tools, appliances and more during Amazon's annual sale. That means, whether you're looking for a compact smart assistant or a spacious refrigerator, you can get a number of home essentials at budget-friendly prices right now.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

Right now, you can score some great deals on awesome appliances at Lowe's, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French-door fridge or LG WashTower WKEX200HBA laundry center. The savings are spread throughout the store with reduced prices on everything from popular tool kits to smart home products.

We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the sales event, adding new deals as they pop up and removing ones that sell out. Historically speaking, deals like this tend to sell out fast—if you see something you like, lock it down now because it may be gone sooner than you think. Below, we found all the best competing Prime Day deals at Lowe's.

Update 6:45AM EST: Prime Day 2022 is here, and we'll be providing live updates throughout the event, adding new sales as they appear and removing older ones that have sold out. Check back for the most up-to-the-minute list of todays deepest discounts! —Mark Brezinski

The best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top five favorite Lowe's Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including the excellent LG WashTower WKEX200HBA and a Craftsman ratchet set.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Save big on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and more thanks to these epic appliance deals at Lowe's.

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Craftsman, Kobalt and Dewalt.

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini.

Bring home upgraded technology into your home with these smart appliance deals at Lowe's for Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13, though competing sales on other online retailers (like Lowe's) last through the end of the month.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, where prices for Prime members are dropped across the site, from appliances to home goods to electronics and everything in-between. There are different types of Prime memberships available to all shoppers. Deals tend to go live and sell out quickly throughout the Prime Day sales events, which is why we'll be live tracking all our coverage to give you the most updated snapshot of all the savings on offer.

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

Many other online retailers are also running competing Prime Day sales, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, it may be a good idea to shop for alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for Prime now to access the event.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, most other major online retailers—such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Samsung, Target and others—are already offering reduced prices to compete with the Prime Day deals.

