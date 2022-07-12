These Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, Dewalt and LG

Mark Brezinski and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.
Lowe's has a collection of quality home products available at Prime Day-level prices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started today, July 12 and all sorts of retailers are looking to get a piece of the shopping rush. Right now, Lowe's is offering major savings on tools, appliances and more during Amazon's annual sale. That means, whether you're looking for a compact smart assistant or a spacious refrigerator, you can get a number of home essentials at budget-friendly prices right now.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Right now, you can score some great deals on awesome appliances at Lowe's, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French-door fridge or LG WashTower WKEX200HBA laundry center. The savings are spread throughout the store with reduced prices on everything from popular tool kits to smart home products.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here: Shop the absolute best Amazon deals today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

We'll be keeping this post updated throughout the sales event, adding new deals as they pop up and removing ones that sell out. Historically speaking, deals like this tend to sell out fast—if you see something you like, lock it down now because it may be gone sooner than you think. Below, we found all the best competing Prime Day deals at Lowe's.

Update 6:45AM EST: Prime Day 2022 is here, and we'll be providing live updates throughout the event, adding new sales as they appear and removing older ones that have sold out. Check back for the most up-to-the-minute list of todays deepest discounts! —Mark Brezinski

The best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top five favorite Lowe's Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including the excellent LG WashTower WKEX200HBA and a Craftsman ratchet set.

  1. LG WashTower WKEX200HBA Laundry Center for $1,998 (Save $701)

  2. Whirlpool WRS315SDHZ French-Door Refrigerator for $1,359 (Save $340)

  3. LG LFXS26596S French-Door Refrigerator for $3,099 (Save $300)

  4. Samsung WA50R5200AW Washer for $648 (Save $251)

  5. Samsung WF45T6000AW Washer for $698 (Save $251)

  6. Defender 2K Spotlight Security Camera System, 4-Pack for $292.99 (Save $227)

  7. Samsung RS27T5200SR Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,476 (Save $190)

  8. Whirlpool WDT730PAHZ Dishwasher for $649 (Save $180)

  9. Dewalt 5-Piece Power Tool Combo Kit for $329 (Save $120)

  10. Craftsman 81-Piece Ratchet Set for $79.98 (Save $46.02)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Save big on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and more thanks to these epic appliance deals at Lowe's.

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Craftsman, Kobalt and Dewalt.

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini.

Bring home upgraded technology into your home with these smart appliance deals at Lowe's for Prime Day.
Bring home upgraded technology into your home with these smart appliance deals at Lowe's for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive pre-Prime Day deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13, though competing sales on other online retailers (like Lowe's) last through the end of the month.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, where prices for Prime members are dropped across the site, from appliances to home goods to electronics and everything in-between. There are different types of Prime memberships available to all shoppers. Deals tend to go live and sell out quickly throughout the Prime Day sales events, which is why we'll be live tracking all our coverage to give you the most updated snapshot of all the savings on offer.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

Many other online retailers are also running competing Prime Day sales, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, it may be a good idea to shop for alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for Prime now to access the event.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, most other major online retailers—such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Samsung, Target and others—are already offering reduced prices to compete with the Prime Day deals.

Shop Prime Day deals at Lowe's

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lowe’s sale: Best Prime Day deals at Lowe's on tools, appliances

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close

    Contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were racing Tuesday to clear their first hurdle: amassing enough support from colleagues to make the Conservative Party leadership ballot. Candidates need support from at least 20 Conservative lawmakers to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday. The candidates are jostling to replace Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader last week amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals.

  • Newcastle make plans for introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park

    The club will consult fans over plans to extend provision to home areas.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to not get scammed, get the best deals and more

    Gearing up for Amazon Prime Day? Save time, avoid scams and score the best deals with these must-read tips and tricks.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are