Lowe’s 4th of July Sale is here: save big on appliances, patio décor and more

Soak up the sun or beat the heat with the best July 4th deals at Lowe's.

4th of July is coming. That means it's time to save on seasonal goods, and home improvement and more. Lowe's is gearing up for the holiday by discounting summer essentials, and we've rounded up the best deals from the sale.

Whether you’re shopping for a ceiling fan to beat the summer heat or a set of patio furniture to soak up the sun, we’ve rounded up the best bets to save money and make the most of the weather.

Monday, July 4, is one of the biggest holidays for sales you'll find all year, and it's a perfect time to grab deep discounts on crucial home goods at places like Lowe's. If you need a better grill for Independence Day cookouts, now's a perfect time to pick up a new one, along with plenty of other big-ticket items from appliances to tools.

The best 4th of July deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite 4th of July deals you can shop right now, from saving a little on light fixtures and toilets to steep discounts on a Samsung refrigerator.

In addition to individual discounts, Lowe's is running a "Buy More, Save More" sale with escalating discounts on certain items based on your cart total. Savings start at $150 when you spend $1499 or more on eligible items, and reach as high as $750 off of a cart of $5000 or more. Plenty of great appliances like our Best Value pick for dryers are part of that sale, so if you're doing a big home refresh, it's definitely worth your time.

The best 4th of July outdoor deals

Create the perfect patio party environment with this handsome Hanover furniture set.

Our favorite grill, the Weber Spirit II E-310, is on sale at Lowe's right now for $100 off, and that's not the only exciting discount in store for you. You'll also find our top electric mower and smart sprinkler controller., and while we haven't tested gazebos (yet!), there are deep discounts to be had on some top-rated model

The best 4th of July appliance deals

Samsung makes reliable, feature-loaded refrigerators, and now's a perfect time to save big on one.

Two of our favorite budget refrigerators are seriously discounted from already-great prices, and so is a small, plucky Maytag top-loader.

The best 4th of July home goods deals

The Valdosta ceiling fan can be used indoors or outdoors to keep the heat at bay.

You don't have to go big to save money this week. Home decor and fixtures from toilets to ceiling fans are all on sale.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

What Usually Goes on Sale for Fourth of July?

The hottest day of the year is behind us, so summer fun starts to go on sale when July 4th rolls around. The good news (depending on who you are) is that there's still plenty of hot days left for summer fun! Summer apparel and accessories start going on sale, and so do plenty of summer items like air conditioners, patio furniture, lawn equipment, and more.

Of course, any big shopping holiday is going to bring plenty of big-ticket items along for the ride, so you can also find mattresses, appliances, and big electronics like TVs.

When is the Fourth of July?

So often, we use the date instead of the holiday's name, so it's easy to just hear the words without thinking about them. The holiday is called Independence Day, and it's celebrated on Monday, July 4.

Of course, if part of your celebration includes looking for great deals, you'll find you can celebrate for several days before and after the event, too! Independence Day sales typically start at the end of June and run for the first week or two of July.

How can I be sure I'm getting the best Fourth of July deals?

Every now and then you may see a discount so deep you need to jump on it right away. But the best approach? Start researching before a big sales event, to get an early start. Reviewed is constantly researching everything from bidet toilet seats to air fryers to bring you The Best Right Now. If you're in the market for something new, do your homework first. When you find the best blend of features and price for you, start looking for sales.

When you find a deal that looks great, comparison shop around a little, too. Discounts at one store may just put a price on equal footing with another store's usual price, so it can be worth it to take a few extra seconds to double-check.

