Lowe’s 4th of July Sale is here—save big on appliances, patio décor and more

Michael Garrett Steele and Devan Suber, Reviewed
·4 min read
Shop the best 4th of July sales at Lowe's for huge savings on tools, outdoor staples and home improvement essentials.
Shop the best 4th of July sales at Lowe's for huge savings on tools, outdoor staples and home improvement essentials.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

July 4th is officially here and the time to save on seasonal goods and home improvement essentials is now. To help you find everything you need for the home at an affordable price point, Lowe's is celebrating the holiday by offering massive markdowns on summer essentials.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a ceiling fan to beat the summer heat or a set of patio furniture to soak up the sun, we’ve rounded up the best bets to save money and make the most of the warmer weather.

►4th of July: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

What stores are open on July 4th? Here are the hours for Walmart, Costco, Target, and more

Today, July 4, is one of the best times to take advantage of huge holiday sales, and it's the perfect opportunity to grab deep discounts on crucial home goods at Lowe's. If you need a better grill for Independence Day cookouts, now's the time to pick one up. Keep scrolling for plenty of sales on everything from appliances to tools.

The best 4th of July deals you can shop

Soak up the sun or beat the heat with the best July 4th deals at Lowe's.
Soak up the sun or beat the heat with the best July 4th deals at Lowe's.

Here are our top 5 favorite 4th of July deals you can shop right now, from saving a little on light fixtures and toilets to steep discounts on a Samsung refrigerator.

  1. LNC Pict 9-Light Black Farmhouse Chandelier for $179.99 (Save $20)

  2. American Standard Edgemere White Elongated Toilet for $189 (Save $30)

  3. Weber Spirit II E-310 grill for $599 (Save $100)

  4. Ego Power+ LM2135SP mower for $599 (Save $100)

  5. Samsung RF27T5241SR Refrigerator for $2,005 (Save $694)

In addition to individual discounts, Lowe's is running a "Buy More, Save More" sale with escalating discounts on certain items based on your cart total. Savings start at $150 when you spend $1,499 or more on eligible items, and reach as high as $750 off for orders of $5,000 or more. Plenty of great appliances like our best value pick for dryers are part of that sale, so if you're doing a big home refresh, it's definitely worth your time.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

The best 4th of July outdoor deals

Create the perfect patio party environment with this handsome Hanover furniture set.
Create the perfect patio party environment with this handsome Hanover furniture set.

Our favorite grill, the Weber Spirit II E-310, is on sale at Lowe's right now for $100 off, and that's not the only exciting discount in store for you. You'll also find our top electric mower and smart sprinkler controller, and while we haven't tested gazebos (yet!), there are deep discounts to be had on some top-rated models.

The best 4th of July appliance deals

Samsung makes reliable, feature-loaded refrigerators, and now's a perfect time to save big on one.
Samsung makes reliable, feature-loaded refrigerators, and now's a perfect time to save big on one.

Two of our favorite budget refrigerators are seriously discounted from already-great prices, and so is a small, plucky Maytag top-loader.

The best 4th of July home goods deals

The Valdosta ceiling fan can be used indoors or outdoors to keep the heat at bay.
The Valdosta ceiling fan can be used indoors or outdoors to keep the heat at bay.

You don't have to go big to save money this week. Home decor and fixtures from toilets to ceiling fans are all on sale.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

What usually goes on sale for 4th of July?

If you're looking to scoop a few products that will make your summer all the more memorable, 4th of July is the best time to shop. The holiday sees huge discounts on warm weather must-haves, like air conditioners, patio furniture, lawn equipment and more.

Of course, any big shopping holiday is going to bring plenty of big-ticket items along for the ride too, so you'll also find impressive price cuts on mattresses, appliances and electronics today.

When is the 4th of July?

July 4th, also called Independence Day, is today, July 4. Of course, if part of your celebration includes looking for great deals, you'll find you can celebrate for several days after the federal holiday, too! Independence Day sales typically start at the end of June and run for the first week or two of July.

How can I be sure I'm getting the best 4th of July deals?

Every now and then you may see a discount so deep you need to jump on it right away. But the best approach? Start researching before a big sales event to get an early start. Reviewed is constantly researching everything from bidet toilet seats to air fryers to bring you the best right now. If you're in the market for something new, do your homework first. When you find the best blend of features at a price point that fits your budget, start looking for sales.

When you find a deal that looks great, comparison shop around a little, too. Discounts at one store may just put a price on equal footing with another store's usual price, so it can be worth it to take a few extra seconds to double-check.

Shop the Lowe's 4th of July sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lowe’s 4th of July sales 2022: Save on tools, appliances and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C