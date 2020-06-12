The lowdown on outdoor sports as Sask. continues to open up

Saskatchewan is rolling ahead with its reopening plan as the weather warms.

Some outdoor sporting activities will be allowed in the first part of Phase 4, but there are some important exemptions. A date for that part of the phase is expected to be announced next week.

According to the latest iteration of the provincial government's reopening plan, "activities taking place on soccer fields, volleyball and basketball courts, baseball diamonds, lawn bowling greens and football fields" are allowed.

However, full contact sports like tackle football, rugby, wrestling, boxing, martial arts, and ball and field hockey with checking are not yet allowed.

Megan Penno, executive director of Basketball Saskatchewan, said the government changed its plan several times in the past week, so it's been a confusing time. She and her colleagues have been working on a return-to-play plan since basketball courts across the province closed.

"Basketball in its traditional form will not be how we're able to enter the game again," Penno said.

"What we're looking to do is to re-enter from a training perspective, where people are working on their fitness levels, as well as working on their individual skill development."

Penno said people will be using their own equipment and not coming into contact with other players. Further down the line, as restrictions ease more, they may start to do training in small groups and keep those groups consistent for at least three weeks.

Penno said it was confusing to try and communicate changes to people involved, because the details from the province kept changing, but that understands everyone is trying their best.

"We do wish that there had been some more consultation or maybe a bit more focus on how sport and specific kinds of sport would fall into the reopening plan before announcements were made," she said.

Baseball Sask expressed disappointment on Twitter today after guidelines changed.

Basekball Sask had previously shared their return-to-play intentions.

"We hope to once again be given the permanent green light to train/play very soon," Mike Ramage, executive director of Baseball Sask said in a statement.

Aaron Demyen, executive director of Sask Volleyball, said he's really excited for some kind of volleyball to return. For now, only beach volleyball can be played.

Sask Volleyball's return-to-play plan is still in development. For training, Demyen said it will probably max court occupancy out at four people.

"I think they're doing a good job of just trying to figure out how do we keep everybody safe and return to business," he said.

Demyen said he thinks the restrictions are important and that safety is the first priority for players and the public.

Fast facts

Games between different teams aren't allowed. Scrimmaging and playing has to be done within the team. Travel for tournaments and inter-provincial for games is not allowed.

Bleachers have to be cleaned between use and set up in a way where physical distancing can be practised. Keeping spectators to a minimum is best, according to the guidelines. Locker rooms are to remain closed too.

Bathrooms at outdoor facilities can be open, but adequate soap or hand sanitizer must be provided.

Thinking about high-fiving your buddy after a home run in practice? Shaking hands after a scrimmage? The guidelines say those things aren't permitted. Cheering and whistling are also discoured.

Chewing tobacco, sunflower seeds and sharing water bottles are too risky for now, the government said.