Lowder fans 11, Wake Forest routs Maryland 21-6 at Winston-Salem Regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Rhett Lowder struck out 11 batters over six innings while top-seeded Wake Forest pounded Maryland pitching for 15 hits as the Demon Deacons earned a 21-6 win in the Winston-Salem Regional on Saturday night.

Wake Forest (49-10) awaits the winner of an elimination game between the Terrapins and George Mason on Sunday and now are one win away from a berth in the super regionals.

The Deacons scored their runs in bunches, starting with a four-run first inning, adding two runs in the third, three in the fifth and six runs in both the seventh and eighth.

Justin Johnson had four hits including a double and triple to drive in four runs. Pierce Bennett went four-for-four with a double to drive in five runs. Danny Corona singled and capped the night with a grand slam in the eighth to finish with six RBI.

Nick Dean (3-2) started and worked 4 ⅓ innings for Maryland, allowing eight runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out four to take the loss.

