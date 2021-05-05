How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

Christoph Steitz, Gilles Guillaume and Kate Abnett
·6 min read
FILE PHOTO: VW shows electric SUV ID.4 during a photo workshop

By Christoph Steitz, Gilles Guillaume and Kate Abnett

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be.

Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

While the sources did not say what specific targets Volkswagen would be comfortable with, the move by Europe's biggest carmaker is both undermining and upsetting smaller rivals that want Brussels to give them more leeway.

"This has become a quest for survival," one person familiar with the carmaker said. "You can't wait for others to eventually catch up."

Asked about its stance on CO2 emissions, Volkswagen said it had already signalled its support for ambitious CO2 cuts in the past, adding this would require an expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company said it expected the European Commission to recommend a 50% cut in fleet-wide CO2 emissions for passenger cars by 2030, adding this was the level it had prepared for.

It might be able to absorb even more.

Volkswagen has set itself a 2025 deadline for overtaking U.S. pioneer Tesla and becoming the world's biggest seller of electric vehicles (EVs), a plan that includes building six battery factories in Europe alone by 2030.

BINDING COMMITMENTS

Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Herbert Diess has reasons to be aggressive.

The German carmaker took an early decision to build a common platform for EVs, it has a cash pile of 24 billion euros ($29 billion) and is fast clawing market share for mass-market EVs away from early leaders such as Renault.

With its manufacturing and financial muscle, Volkswagen could reach full manufacturing cost parity between electric and conventional cars by 2025, analysts at Swiss bank UBS say.

Tensions over emissions cuts came to a head at a board meeting of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) in March, two people familiar with the matter said.

Several chief executives said they were concerned about the prospect of tougher EU standards, as they could blow a hole in profits from fossil-fuel engines that could not yet be plugged by electric vehicles, the two people said.

But Diess took a more upbeat view, saying his company's EVs would achieve cost parity by the mid-2020s, a comment that raised eyebrows among fellow CEOs at the meeting including Renault's Luca de Meo, one of the people said.

Renault and Volkswagen declined to comment on the meeting.

The ACEA said it did not report on details of discussions that took place during its board meetings.

"What we can report, however, is that during this meeting, all CEOs agreed that they are open to higher CO2 reduction targets for cars in 2030, provided that these targets are directly linked to binding commitments from member states to roll out the required charging points and hydrogen stations," the association told Reuters.

MASS MARKET

But some ACEA members, such as Volkswagen, are able to absorb deeper cuts than others, the people familiar with the meeting said, pointing out that while the association was open to more ambitious targets, it has not given a firm number.

At the moment, the European industry must deliver fleet-wide cuts in emissions of 37.5% by 2030 for new passenger cars from 2021 limits - equivalent to a reduction from 95 grams of CO2 per km this year to 59 g/km at the end of the decade.

One person familiar with the matter said the industry was now bracing for this target reduction to rise to at least 50% when the European Commission unveils its plans.

That could even rise to 55%, or more, as the legislation goes through the European Parliament, the person said, potentially squeezing some of the weaker European players with lower pain points when it comes to emissions.

Premium carmakers can get away with meeting tougher emissions standards by pursuing both electric vehicles and combustion engines, simply because some clients will always be prepared to pay more for luxury electric vehicles.

But it's different for the mass market where affordability is key, so Volkswagen was forced to come up with a strategy to build affordable and profitable EVs for the masses quickly.

It introduced a modular electric-drive platform, known as MEB, ahead of its European rivals and it now underpins electric EVs under a variety of its brands, including Audi, VW and Skoda.

"Five years ago, we decided to build a single platform for electric cars. Many in the industry questioned our approach," Diess told Volkswagen's Power Day in March. "Today, they are following suit, while we are reaping the fruit."

UNDER ATTACK

Taking a page out of Volkswagen's book, Renault's de Meo, a former Volkswagen executive who turned the Seat brand around, is now banking on its electric platforms known as CMF B-EV and CMF A to produce small and affordable EVs.

"It is our weapon to counter Volkswagen," he said in a memo last year.

Volkswagen is already winning market share at Renault's expense in the battery electric vehicle sector in Europe, figures from database EV-Volumes.com show.

Volkswagen's share soared to 25% last year from 14% in 2019, overtaking the Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance, whose share shrank to 19% from 23% in 2019.

In the first quarter of 2021, Renault's share declined further to 15%, tying with Tesla for third place behind Volkswagen on 21% and Stellantis on 17%, according to EV-Volumes.com.

For a graphic on Joining the EV race:

https://graphics.reuters.com/AUTOS-ELECTRIC/yzdvxbkkdvx/chart.png

"Renault has held a strong position within the European BEV (battery electric vehicles) market for several years now. That said, with launches from peers such as VW and Stellantis, we believe this leadership is coming under increasing attack," Barclays analysts said.

Selling mass-market EVs is also vital to earn valuable carbon credits that carmakers can sell to rivals struggling to meet EU emissions targets.

EV champions can even make a business selling credits to heavy emitters. Tesla, for example, sold Italy's FCA European and U.S. CO2 credits worth 2 billion euros from 2019 to 2021, and green credit sales helped boost its first-quarter revenue.

FCA's merger with France's PSA to form Stellantis, however, has brought an end to its need for Tesla credits this year, thanks to the French carmaker's electric technology, Stellantis said on Tuesday.

Concerns Renault, among others, might have a tougher time than some in meeting stricter emission standards, however, is hitting a nerve in the French government, which has a 15% stake in the carmaker.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire lashed out at tougher EU automotive standards last month, telling Le Figaro newspaper they should not "destroy our industry".

"Some proposals are going too far," he said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by David Clarke)

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Make it a Mother's Day to remember with these 8 gifts for any fitness-obsessed mom

    Celebrate the woman who does it all while keeping physical health a priority.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Case for adding Brandon Belt

    Brandon Belt had a monster effort in a double header at Coors. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the veteran and more from Tuesday's action.

  • Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

    So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe. Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years. A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal’s quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA’s secondary club competitions. Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game. The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal’s American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. “It is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager said. “Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons. “I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.” It’s not just Arteta’s future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal’s ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Otherwise, it’s out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn’t been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger. For Arteta, that would be unacceptable. “But it’s the reality,” he said. “It’s not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons. “One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.” Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery. Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman’s nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months. Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not. “It will be judged like this,” he said. “How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it’s only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

    LONDON — Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season. Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans. The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend. “This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement. The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press