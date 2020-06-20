Low Thia Khiang 'recovering steadily', says WP chief Pritam Singh after visit

Workers' Party MP for Aljunied GRC Low Thia Khiang. FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE — Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang is “recovering steadily” after his bad fall in April, said the party’s current secretary-general Pritam Singh on Friday (19 June).

In a post put up on his Facebook page, Pritam said that he visited Low on Friday evening to see how the 63-year-old was faring.

The Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament said that, before this visit, he had only spoken to Low over the phone, as the two-month COVID-19 circuit breaker period prevented him from visiting him earlier.

“Mr Low is recovering steadily, but as advised by doctors, has been told not to rush his recovery,” Pritam said in his Facebook post.

“For a man of his drive and sense of purpose, I can imagine this advice is difficult for him to abide by! But in view of the seriousness of his injuries, he is sticking to the doctor's orders.

“Mr Low is touched and grateful for all the words of concern and support, and thanks everyone.”

Low, also an MP of Aljunied GRC, suffered a head injury from a fall at home on 30 April. He was warded in the intensive care unit of Khoo Teck Puat General Hospital, before moving to a general ward on 4 May.

He was discharged from hospital on 21 May, and has been recuperating at home and undergoing rehabilitation since then.

