Low risk or dicey? Two new reports paint different pictures of COVID-19 danger while flying

The airline industry's latest study says flying during the coronaavirus pandemic is less risky than eating out or grocery shopping, but a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a seven-hour flight to Ireland is raising renewed concerns about in-flight transmission.

A 187-page study by Harvard scientists released Tuesday concluded that air travel "is as safe as or substantially safer than the routine activities people undertake during these times.'' The study points to the ventilation systems on planes that refresh the air every two to three minutes, and new measures including heavy-duty disinfecting, strict face mask enforcement and social distancing during boarding and deplaning. The Harvard researchers said the ventilation system in the cabin "effectively counters the proximity travelers are subject to during flights.''

It says those factors combine to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on a plane to below that at grocery stores or restaurants. But the authors said there is further room for improvement to minimize the risk, including even better social distancing when boarding and exiting, and keeping airplane ventilation systems on when the plane is parked at the gate, a practice not in place at all U.S. airlines.

The relatively rosy report from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's new Aviation Public Health Initiative, paid for by airlines, airplane manufacturers and airports, came to similar conclusions as recent studies promoted or sponsored by the industry.

"The fact that all of these different research studies are consistent with one another we think is significant,'' said Leonard Marcus, director of the APHI.

He and other scientists on the project said Harvard was "very adamant'' about maintaining its independence and that airlines and other sponsors recognized and respected that position.

Southwest Airlines last week cited a steady stream of scientific studies on the relative safety of airline travel in its decision to stop the practice of blocking middle seats beginning Dec. 1. Executives maintained that blocked middle seats were not about safety given the cabin ventilation and hospital grade air filters, but about restoring passenger confidence about flying.

"When you think about what we do every day, whether it's shopping, going out to eat, live sporting events, there really is no other environment where you're going to find the conditions and all the precautions that you're going to find on an airplane,'' Southwest President Tom Nealon said on the airline's earnings call.

Despite the industry's bullishness, a new report from Irish public health officials suggests coronavirus spread on planes remains a threat.

A report published late last week in the journal of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a European Union health agency, said 13 of 49 passengers on a 7½-hour flight to Dublin, including a child, tested positive for COVID-19, and another 46 in contact with them in Ireland became infected. Four were hospitalized, one in the ICU.

"This outbreak demonstrates the potential for spread of SARS-CoV-2 linked to air travel,'' the report says, while noting that researchers don't know whether the affected passengers were infected in-flight, during a connection, or before the flight. SARS-CoV-2 is severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Still, it says, this study is "one of few thus far demonstrating in-flight transmission of SARS-CoV-2 with extensive onwards transmission.''

There have been cases of suspected spread on long international flights, but travel industry officials have repeatedly noted that most occurred in March, at the start of the pandemic, before mask mandates and a slew of other coronavirus safety measures.

The cases from the flight to Ireland are notable because they occurred over the summer and at least nine of the 13 infected passengers reported wearing masks. (The child was not wearing a mask and the mask status of three passengers is not known.) Also notable, the health officials said: Four of the 13 who were wearing masks were not seated next to another affected passenger on the flight nor would be considered a close contact of them.