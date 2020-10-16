Low-pressure area over Arabian sea off north Maharashtra coast: IMD

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the well-marked, low-pressure area over Konkan and neighborhood has moved west-northwestwards and emerged into the east-central Arabian sea.

This low-pressure area remained centered over the east-central Arabian sea off the North Maharashtra coast at 5.30 am today.

"The well-marked low-pressure area over Konkan and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards and emerged into east-central Arabian Sea. It lay centered over east-central Arabian Sea off North Maharashtra coast at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th October 2020," according to the IMD.

On Thursday, the weather agency issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and an orange alert for Konkan, Mumbai, and other nearby areas.

The IMD had also issued a warning to ports and fishermen as the sea is expected to be rough in the next two to three days. (ANI)