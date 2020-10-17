Low-key Democrat tries to hang onto Senate seat in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Call him low-key, understated, maybe even “boring." First-term Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan is betting voters care more about his effectiveness, as he desperately fights to keep a seat his party is counting on to take the Senate majority.

The bespectacled, bearded 61-year-old former investment adviser is a rare Senate candidate this cycle, a Democrat running in a battleground state Donald Trump carried in 2016. But unlike Democrat Joe Biden, whose lead over the president has grown, Peters is finding it tougher to shake top Republican recruit John James, a Black business executive and combat veteran.

Michigan has something it has not seen in 20 years — a competitive Senate contest — with control of the chamber hanging in the balance and Peters trying to cut through a polarizing political climate.

Peters was the only non-incumbent Democrat to win a Senate election in 2014, when he prevailed easily despite the GOP’s successes nationally and in Michigan. He told The Associated Press his reelection campaign is “basically me just focusing on my job,” as the U.S. combats the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout. “I think what Michiganders want is someone who rolls up their sleeves, gets things done, not out there throwing rocks all the time."

Some allies fret that it has been tough for the nonflashy Peters to stand out with his message of pragmatism and bipartisanship. In a change from 2018, when James lost by 6.5 percentage points to the state’s senior senator, Debbie Stabenow, James has outraised Peters since announcing his candidacy. Super PACs and other outside groups on both sides are spending heavily in one of Republicans' few pickup opportunities on the Senate map.

“Biden's numbers are stable. He seems to be consolidating exactly the coalition of voters" that propelled Democrats to Michigan's top offices in 2018, said Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan. “That is just not the case with Peters.”

Peters' fate could hinge on his ability in the closing weeks to seize on Democratic enthusiasm and win over younger voters, women, independents and especially African Americans. All largely back both Biden and Peters, but a bigger percentage remain undecided in the Senate race, according to some polls.

“I think 2016 showed that we can't take anything for granted,” Scott said.

Peters touted his governing approach at a small get-out-the-vote campaign event Friday in downtown Grand Rapids, which remained quiet because of the pandemic. He said he ranks as one of the most bipartisan Senate Democrats and, despite being a freshman in the minority, has written and passed more of his bills than any other senator.

He greeted several supporters who put their absentee ballots in a roadside drop box rather than use the mail. Michigan is on track for record turnout, an advantage for Democrats. “Make a plan to vote,” Peters said, noting that no-excuse absentee voting and same-day voter registration are legal under a 2018 ballot initiative.

He later joined Biden's own campaign stops in the Detroit area.

Before winning promotion to the Senate, Peters was a congressman, lottery commissioner and state senator and served in the Navy Reserve. Biden called him a “go-to” lawmaker for the Obama administration when Biden was vice-president.

Peters is no stranger to tough races. He beat an incumbent Republican in 2008 and survived a national GOP wave in the 2010 midterm.

Stu Sandler, a consultant for James' campaign, said support for Peters is “soft all around. People don't know him, they don't think he'd work for them. He talks about his record, but people can't name anything he's done.”

Democrats need to gain at least three seats to win the Senate majority if Biden is elected, or four if Trump wins a second term, because the vice-president can vote as a tie-breaker.

Democrats say the bitter Supreme Court nomination fight has helped nationalize the Michigan contest and highlight the stakes, including the fate of the Obama-era health care law and potentially reproductive rights. Peters, who will vote against confirming Amy Coney Barrett, went public earlier this week with the story of his ex-wife's abortion. She faced serious health risks after being told to wait for a miscarriage to occur naturally, he told Elle magazine.

