Low Intensity Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the low intensity sweeteners market are Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle, Food Chem International Corporation, Du Pont, Gulshan Polyols Limited, Mitsui Sugar Co. Ltd.

, ADM, Whole Earth Brands, Van Wankum Ingredients, Hylen Co., Ltd., Fooding Group Limited, Apura Ingredients, Shandong Saigo Group Corporation, Bonumose Inc., Nova Green Inc., zuChem Inc., PureCircle, HYET Sweet and SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener



The low intensity sweetener market consists of sales of frozen desserts, yogurt, candies, baked goods, chewing gum, breakfast cereals, gelatins, and puddings.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Low intensity sweetener is a type of substance that is added to food to give it a basic sweetness taste. Low Intensity Sweeteners are sugar substitutes that are low in calories or zero in calories while still providing a sweet taste. The consumption of low intensity sweeteners keeps the insulin level unaffected and differs these from the high-intensity sweeteners.



North America will be the largest region in the low-intensity sweeteners market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the low-intensity sweeteners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of low-intensity sweeteners include D-tagatose, sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol, mannitol, erythritol, and allulose.D-Tagatose is used as a partial or full replacement for other nutritive sweeteners such as sugar, corn syrup, and others that can be found in drinks, yogurt, creams, and dietetic sweets.



D-Tagatose (D-tag) is a fructose isomer that is around 90% sweeter than sucrose. The various forms of low-intensity sweeteners are dry and liquid and are used for applications in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical and personal care products.



Growing consumer inclination towards low-calorie foods is expected to propel the growth of the low-intensity sweetener market.The rising consumer awareness of health and wellness in relation to healthier food and beverage products, as well as a preference for low-calorie foods and a healthy diet, is driving the growth of the market.



For instance, according to an online survey conducted in 2021 by YouGov as part of the British Nutrition Foundation’s Healthy Eating Week 2021, 33% of respondents stated that they have included more fruits and vegetables in their diets, 29% have started cooking healthier meals, and 32% have been drinking more water. Therefore, growing consumer inclination towards low-calorie and healthy foods is expected to propel the growth of the low-intensity sweetener market.



New product launches are a key trend gaining popularity among the companies in the low-intensity sweeteners market.Players in the market are developing new products to fulfil customer demand for more predictive tools to reduce development time and support product performance.



For example, In July 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based company engaged in providing food and beverage solutions and ingredients, launched the SWEETENER-VANTAGETM Expert Systems, a set of new and innovative sweetener solution design tools, together with an education program, that are developed to assist formulators in creating sugar-reduced food and drinks with the use of low-calorie sweeteners.



In December 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based producer of ingredients and solutions for food, beverage, industrial, and agriculture industries, acquired Sweet Green Fields (SGF) for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, SGF strengthens the broad portfolio of stevia products and a fully integrated stevia supply chain for Tate & Lyle, including cost-efficient manufacturing, leaf sourcing, established agricultural programs, and leaf varietal development.



Sweet Green Fields (SGF) is a US-based company engaged in offering low-sugar products and stevia sweeteners.



The countries covered in the low intensity sweeteners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The low-intensity sweetener market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides low-intensity sweetener market statistics, including low-intensity sweetener industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a low-intensity sweetener market share, detailed low-intensity sweetener market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the low-intensity sweetener industry. This low-intensity sweetener market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

