Low FODMAP diet: a beginner’s guide

Gut health is a hot topic. This isn’t a surprise when you consider that one in five people in the UK suffer from digestive conditions such as IBS. While symptoms can range from uncomfortable to debilitating, there are a number of dietary solutions – including the low FODMAP diet.

FODMAP foods: what are they?

FODMAP foods are types of foods that are resistant to digestion: they reach the intestine, where most gut bacteria are found and when the bacteria break them down it creates gas which leads to the common symptoms of IBS.

"FODMAP stands for fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols," says Jackie Lynch, registered nutritional therapist at Well Well Well.

"These are all types of carbohydrate which can trigger symptoms of bloating, wind and erratic bowel movements in sensitive individuals."

Low FODMAP diet

The low FODMAP diet means cutting out FODMAP foods in order to improve bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, abdominal pain and other symptoms of IBS.

"Foods which are typically high in FODMAPs include garlic and onions; beans and pulses; wheat, rye and lactose; and certain fruits," says Lynch.

"The diet is based on eliminating high FODMAP foods for period of six weeks and then gradually reintroducing the foods, one by one, while observing your symptoms," explains Lynch.

"This can help identify which of the foods may act as an irritant to the digestive tract, because it’s unusual to be sensitive to all of them. Once the problem foods have been identified, these can be limited on a more extended basis to help manage symptoms."

Who needs a low FODMAP diet



Because FODMAP foods are essential for a healthy, balanced diet, following low FODMAP is only recommended for people who are suffering from poor digestive health.



"A low FODMAP diet can be very effective for people who’ve been diagnosed with IBS," says Lynch. The low FODMAP diet is also beneficial to those with IBD or severe and recurrent gut health issues such as bloating, wind, diarrhoea, constipation and/or abdominal pain.

Low FODMAP diet benefits

Several studies have been conducted to test the efficacy of the low-FODMAP diet and, for people who struggle with gut issues, it has proven to ease negative symptoms. "It helps to relieve digestive symptoms," says Lynch, "which can significantly improve quality of life."

The benefits of a low FODMAP diet include the following:

Less bloating

Eased stomach pain

Reduction in gas

Reduction of diarrhoea and constipation

The low-FODMAP diet also has links to mental health, as studies have shown that gut conditions can increase stress, anxiety and depression.

Low FODMAP diet drawbacks

Because it is very restrictive, the low FODMAP diet should always be followed under instruction from a dietician or your GP. Eating out can also become difficult, as high FODMAP foods such as garlic or onions are common ingredients in most meals.

"Low FODMAP is a highly restrictive diet and is especially hard for anyone who likes to eat a broad range of fruit and vegetables," says Lynch.



"Eliminating all these foods for longer than six weeks is not advisable, because so many of them are required for a balanced diet."



If you suffer from digestive problems and think you would benefit from the low FODMAP diet, speak to your GP or nutritionist before engaging in a new dietary plan.

